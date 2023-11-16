Who Qualifies for Support in Germany: An In-Depth Look

In recent months, the debate surrounding migration and integration policy in Germany has generated significant controversy. Amidst this discourse, Friedrich Merz, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union, made claims suggesting that rejected asylum seekers receive generous healthcare benefits while other individuals miss out. However, healthcare professionals and refugee organizations have since discredited these assertions. While the question of benefits for asylum seekers and their potential impact on immigration remains a topic of discussion, it is crucial to understand which individuals are eligible for support in Germany based on their refugee status.

Healthcare in Germany is provided differently depending on one’s refugee status and the federal state in which they reside. Asylum seekers are entitled to only essential medical and dental care. If they experience acute medical emergencies, such as injuries, they are treated in hospitals at the expense of the social welfare office. The process of receiving healthcare varies across states, with asylum seekers typically needing to obtain a treatment certificate from the relevant social welfare office before undergoing medical treatment. Once an asylum application is approved or after 18 months of residence, refugees gain access to regular health services covered by statutory health insurance funds. It is important to note that health insurance does not cover cosmetic surgery.

Accommodation for asylum seekers initially involves housing them in reception facilities, which are often centralized locations like former barracks. In these facilities, individuals reside in shared living spaces without personal cooking facilities but receive full meals. The duration of this stay can range from a few weeks to several months, with 18 months being the maximum allowed. Following this period, asylum seekers are distributed to municipalities, where they are provided with emergency shelters, hostels, or collective housing. These accommodations can vary in size and quality, ranging from newly constructed buildings with self-contained facilities to run-down houses in remote areas. Throughout the asylum procedure, individuals have restricted freedom of movement and must reside in the assigned location. Initially, they are not permitted to work or attend German language classes.

Financial support for asylum seekers is governed by the Asylum Seekers’ Benefits Act. Those residing in reception facilities or shared accommodations receive essential items such as food, shelter, heating, clothing, and sanitary products, alongside a monthly pocket money allowance of approximately €150. If these necessities are not provided directly, asylum seekers receive a cash benefit of €367 per month. Voluntary work may result in additional compensation of up to €200.

Rejected asylum seekers face a different set of circumstances. Upon rejection, individuals are expected to leave Germany. However, certain factors can impede their return, such as ongoing conflicts or insufficient healthcare in their country of origin, or uncertainty regarding their documentation. In these cases, rejected asylum seekers are granted a temporary tolerated status known as “Duldung.” Those with this status are entitled to the same benefits as asylum seekers, including the possibility to work or undergo training if they prolong their stay.

Germany also accepts refugees under the Geneva Convention who fear persecution based on their ethnicity, religion, or membership in particular social groups. These individuals bypass the asylum or recognition procedures and are immediately granted residence permits upon arrival. As long as they cannot support themselves financially, they are eligible for benefits.

A unique case that falls under this category involves the war refugees from Ukraine. Approximately 1.1 million individuals have been granted temporary protection and residence permits for two years, without requiring an asylum procedure. This group enjoys an immediate and unrestricted right to work. Those unable to work are entitled to the same benefits as German citizens, including accommodation and a citizen’s income known as “Bürgergeld.” Currently, this income amounts to €502 per month for single adults, in addition to regular health insurance coverage.

It is essential to recognize the nuanced distinctions in support and benefits available to individuals based on their refugee status in Germany. Understanding these differences contributes to a more informed and comprehensive understanding of the country’s migration policies.

