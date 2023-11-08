Understanding the Benefits and Rights of Asylum Seekers in Germany

The topic of migration and integration in Germany has always been a source of controversy and debate. Recently, the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union, Friedrich Merz, made statements implying that rejected asylum seekers receive generous healthcare benefits while German citizens miss out. However, it is important to understand the truth behind these claims and gain a more comprehensive understanding of the benefits and rights of asylum seekers in Germany.

Healthcare for asylum seekers in Germany is limited to acutely necessary medical and dental care. In cases of emergencies, such as injuries, treatment is provided in hospitals and covered by the social welfare office. The regulations for health care vary across the 16 federal states, where asylum seekers often need to apply for a treatment certificate before receiving medical care.

Once an asylum application is approved or after 18 months of residence, refugees gain access to regular health services through statutory health insurance funds. However, cosmetic surgery is not covered by health insurance in Germany.

Accommodation for asylum seekers initially involves staying in an initial reception facility, which can last a few weeks to several months. They are then distributed to municipalities and provided with accommodation, which can range from emergency shelters to shared housing units. The condition and quality of this accommodation can vary, from newly constructed buildings with self-contained facilities to run-down houses in remote areas.

Financial support for asylum seekers is governed by the Asylum Seekers’ Benefits Act. Those living in initial reception facilities or shared accommodation receive necessary items, food, shelter, and clothing. Additionally, they receive a monthly allowance of about €150 ($158). For those not provided with daily necessities, a cash benefit of €367 per month is given.

Rejected asylum seekers face a different situation. If they cannot be forced to return to their country of origin due to various reasons, such as ongoing conflict or inability to receive vital healthcare, they may be granted tolerated status. Under this status, they are entitled to the same benefits as asylum seekers and have the option to work or undergo training if they stay for an extended period.

It is also important to note that Germany accepts refugees under the Geneva Convention who face persecution for their ethnicity, religion, or membership in a particular social group. These individuals are immediately granted a residence permit upon arrival and entitled to benefits until they can support themselves financially.

In certain cases, such as the Ukrainian war refugees, temporary protection is granted for two years without an asylum procedure. These individuals have immediate and unrestricted rights to work and, if unable to work, receive citizen’s income, regular health insurance, and accommodation.

Understanding the benefits and rights of asylum seekers in Germany is crucial for an informed discussion on migration policy. While controversial statements may raise concerns, it is essential to rely on accurate information and address any misconceptions surrounding this issue.