Annual Meetings of IMF and World Bank in Marrakech to Continue Despite Nearby Earthquake

In a joint statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and Moroccan authorities confirmed that the annual meetings of the two global institutions will proceed as planned in Marrakech, despite the recent devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of over 2,900 people. The meetings, scheduled to take place from October 9-15, will be held just 45 miles away from the site of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck on September 8.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the earthquake, the officials announced that certain adjustments would be made to the meetings’ content “to adapt to the circumstances.” However, they emphasized that it was crucial to ensure that the relief efforts were not hindered and that the event showed utmost respect to the victims and the Moroccan people.

Furthermore, the officials underlined the importance of the international community coming together to support Morocco during this difficult time. The Annual Meetings provide an opportunity for the global community to stand in solidarity with the country and its people, who have once again demonstrated resilience in the face of tragedy. The safety of all participants remains a top priority for the organizers.

The decision to proceed with the meetings in Marrakech was made at the direct request of Moroccan authorities, who firmly believed in the significance of hosting the gathering in their country. The meetings are expected to attract between 10,000 to 15,000 participants to the Moroccan tourist hub.

Morocco’s prime minister expressed concern over the potential impact on the country’s hospitality sector if the meetings were relocated. In solidarity with Morocco and to support its economy, both the IMF and the World Bank decided to maintain the original venue for the meetings.

As the global community comes together for the Annual Meetings in Marrakech, it is an opportunity not only to address pressing economic matters but also to extend a helping hand to a country in need. By continuing with the event, the international community demonstrates its commitment to standing with Morocco and supporting its people in this challenging time.