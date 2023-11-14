Deteriorating Israel-Hamas Conflict Casts a Dark Shadow over Global Economy

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas has emerged as a new threat to the already fragile global economic landscape, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed grave concern about the impact of the conflict during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative Institute conference.

Georgieva emphasized the heightened state of anxiety in the world, calling it “a more jittery world” plagued by mounting uncertainties. She cautioned that the war between Israel and Hamas has added yet another cloud to an already overcast economic outlook. The consequences of this conflict are expected to be severe for the parties involved, as well as for the broader region. Trade and tourism are anticipated to suffer significant setbacks.

The economic prospects for the conflict’s epicenter are particularly dire. Georgieva described the consequences as “terrible,” highlighting the negative impact on trade channels, tourism inflows, and insurance costs. Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan have already experienced the ripple effects of the conflict. The uncertainty resulting from the ongoing hostilities poses a major deterrent to tourists, while investors are likely to exhibit caution in engaging with the affected region.

Although Georgieva did not explicitly address the implications for the global economy as a whole, she pointed out that the economic outlook was already stagnant. This assessment was echoed by other senior business figures present at the conference, which typically focuses on economic and investment opportunities in the Middle East region but has now been overshadowed by the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Dubbed “Davos in the desert,” the event has traditionally showcased the economic potential of the Middle East. However, this year’s conference has been overshadowed by Israel’s offensive against the Gaza Strip, triggered by the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas. This military escalation occurred at a time when Israel was actively pursuing diplomatic normalization with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Georgieva emphasized that the IMF’s foremost priority is the tragic loss of life resulting from the conflict. Urging an expedited resolution, she acknowledged the urgent need for a swift and peaceful resolution to stem the escalating tensions. The sooner the conflict can be resolved, the better the chances for economic stability and recovery in the region and beyond.

