Unlocking the Benefits of a Trial Subscription

Are you curious about what you’ll get with a trial subscription? When you sign up for a trial, you’ll have the opportunity to experience the comprehensive digital access that comes with the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

With Standard Digital, you’ll gain access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. Stay updated on the latest happenings around the world and uncover valuable insights into various fields.

Upgrade to Premium Digital, and you’ll unlock even more benefits. In addition to everything included in Standard Digital, you’ll have access to our premier business column, Lex. Delve into in-depth reporting and gain valuable perspectives on industry trends. On top of that, you’ll receive 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes, offering you a comprehensive understanding of important developments.

During your trial, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time. Take a moment to explore the “Settings & Account” section and select the plan that best suits your needs.

As the trial draws to a close, you may be wondering what happens next. If you do not take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan for $69 per month, providing you with complete access to all the premium features. However, there are other options available to you.

For cost savings, you can choose to pay annually at the end of the trial, saving 20% on your subscription. Alternatively, if you decide that the Standard Digital package is sufficient for your requirements, you can easily downgrade your plan. We understand that it fulfills the needs of many users with its robust journalistic offering.

Remember that any changes you make to your subscription plan will go into effect at the end of the trial period, ensuring that you retain full access for four weeks, regardless of whether you downgrade or cancel.

If you’re ready to make changes or wish to cancel your subscription or trial, we’ve made the process simple and convenient for you. Just log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Please note that you can continue to enjoy the benefits of your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

Finally, when it comes to payment, we offer various options to suit your preferences. We support credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, making it easy for you to manage your subscription.

Embark on your trial subscription today and unlock a world of knowledge and valuable insights. Sign up now and embark on a journey to stay informed and ahead of the curve.