Emmanuel Macron Assures the Public of his Commitment to Governance and his Determination to Counter the Rise of Far Right

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has refuted claims that he has become a “lame-duck” president, dismissing speculation that his presidency is paving the way for the far right to come to power. Macron’s comments come in response to criticisms about his government’s handling of the recently passed immigration bill, which received support from the far-right National Rally.

Amid a coalition crisis caused by disagreements over the bill, questions have been raised about Macron’s ability to effectively govern. However, in his first interview following the vote, the French president adamantly denied any long-term damage to his government. While National Rally leader Marine Le Pen celebrated the bill’s passage as an “ideological victory” for her party, Macron emphasized that his majority has not been affected and no members of his coalition have broken away.

On Tuesday, nearly a quarter of the MPs in Macron’s coalition either abstained or voted against the immigration bill, which was significantly modified to secure the backing of the conservative Les Républicains party. The National Rally’s 88 lawmakers, on the other hand, surprised many by voting in favor of the bill, causing embarrassment for Macron’s party.

During the parliamentary process, Macron’s government lost control of the bill and had to concede to demands from conservatives. This led to speculation that the president had lost his ability to effectively govern France, especially following his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections last year.

However, Macron remains optimistic and defiant, stating on the France 5 TV channel, “I haven’t finished the work. I still have three and a half years ahead of me, and let me tell you, I’m not stopping now.” He firmly pushed back against accusations that he was enabling the rise of the far right, despite Le Pen’s claims of victory.

The immigration bill, in its revised form, includes various measures aimed at curtailing illegal migration. This includes implementing quotas to limit the number of arrivals in France and imposing stricter conditions for family residency permits. One of the most controversial measures is the requirement for legal immigrants to wait five years before applying for social security benefits, with the possibility of reducing it to 30 months if they have a job.

Macron defended these measures by arguing that addressing the core issues of security and immigration was crucial in countering the rise of the National Rally in the polls. He emphasized that his legislative efforts, such as the migration pact with Europe and this immigration law, were geared towards effectively combating trafficking networks and deporting individuals residing in France illegally.

As Macron reaffirms his commitment to governance and his determination to counter the far right, only time will tell if his approach will resonate and bring about the desired results. In the meantime, he remains focused on accomplishing his agenda and navigating the challenges that lie ahead.

