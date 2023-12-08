A Glimpse into the Life of Hong Kong Activist Agnes Chow

Agnes Chow, a prominent activist in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, recently opened up about her life in exile. Filled with fear, Chow crossed into mainland China accompanied by national security police, who were taking her on a “propaganda tour” organized by authorities in exchange for allowing her to study overseas. This tour was said to be mandatory if she wanted her confiscated passport returned.

Chow, a key figure in Hong Kong’s fight against Beijing’s increasing authoritarian rule, received an alarming demand to cross into mainland China without any known regulation or law. She was banned from informing her lawyer, resulting in her being concerned about her safety and fearing that she may not be able to return to Hong Kong.

Recently, Chow made headlines by revealing on Instagram that she had decided not to go back to Hong Kong, instead opting to study in Toronto. Life in Hong Kong, with its constant vigilance, silence, and lack of contact with her former political circles, took a toll on her mental health and ultimately led her to consider leaving.

In 2020, Chow was sentenced to seven months in jail for her involvement in the 2019 protests in Hong Kong. She was later arrested again on allegations of colluding with foreign forces under the controversial national security law. Although released on bail in 2021, she had to surrender her passport and regularly report to the police.

Chow’s request to study in Canada was granted, but it came with strict conditions. She was required to provide detailed information about her course, timetable, accommodation, and other records. Furthermore, she was asked to write a “repentance letter” expressing regret for her past political involvement and commit to returning to Hong Kong during semester breaks. Eventually, she was taken on a day trip to mainland China, where she was exposed to patriotic exhibitions and the headquarters of tech giant Tencent.

Chinese authorities have a history of taking dissidents on enforced trips during sensitive times. This tactic, however, is not common in Hong Kong. Chow’s experience sheds light on the changing approach of the Hong Kong police towards political dissidents.

Chow’s decision to remain in Canada was influenced by the deteriorating political situation in Hong Kong. The Beijing-driven crackdown on dissent has led to an overhaul of the electoral system and the issuance of international arrest warrants for opposition figures. Additionally, mainland China-style televised confessions have become more prevalent, further eroding freedom of expression.

While Chow had fulfilled all the requirements to leave Hong Kong, she feared that authorities might change their minds or impose additional conditions upon her return. She simply wanted to live freely and not be forced to do anything against her will.

Chow’s move to Toronto has not gone unnoticed by the authorities. Hong Kong’s chief executive publicly criticized her and vowed to pursue her for life. The Hong Kong police also warned her about taking a path of no return and being labeled a fugitive.

Amidst all this, Chow remains determined and rejects the accusations of being a foreign agent. She points out that there is no evidence to support these claims and instead accuses the authorities of using the national security law to suppress her personal freedoms and rights.

As Chow finds herself in Toronto, she admits to being concerned about her personal safety. Despite being in a democratic country that upholds human rights and freedom, she is wary of the presence of Chinese secret police in various countries, including Canada.

Chow’s story provides us with a glimpse into the challenges faced by activists fighting for democracy and human rights in Hong Kong. It serves as a reminder of the continued struggle for freedom and the personal sacrifices made by individuals like Agnes Chow.

