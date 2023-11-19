Finland Implements Border Closures, Affects Russian Community

Finland’s recent decision to close several of its border crossings with Russia has sparked concerns among residents with relatives in Russia. The move, aimed at curbing the entry of undocumented migrants and refugees into Finland, has raised questions about the potential consequences and has been likened to the creation of a new “Iron Curtain”.

During a protest in Helsinki, hundreds of demonstrators, including Russians living in Finland and dual-nationals, gathered outside the parliament building. They chanted slogans demanding the reopening of the borders, highlighting the difficulties they would face in reaching their loved ones in Russia. Vera Ponamoreva, a dual-national Helsinki resident, voiced her concerns about being cut off from her elderly parents in Saint Petersburg. She expressed fears shared by many regarding the impact of border closures on familial connections, referencing the historical significance of the Iron Curtain.

Pavel Myakinen, another dual-national, raised concerns about the long and expensive journey his mother would have to undertake to visit him, given the closure of certain crossing points in Finland’s north. While the protesters acknowledged Finland’s right to secure its borders, they doubted the effectiveness of these measures in preventing the entry of undocumented migrants.

According to the border guards in the southeastern district, there has already been a decline in asylum claims since the closures. On Friday, they reported 176 asylum-seekers, but the number dropped to only two on Saturday. Jukka Lukkari, the deputy commander of Southeastern Border Guard’s District, commented on the calm day they experienced due to the closure of border crossing points at midnight. Although there were small groups of migrants on the Russian side, they were not admitted due to the closed gates.

The Finland-Russia land border stretches for 1,340 kilometers and serves as the European Union’s external frontier. It traverses densely forested areas in the south to the rugged terrain in the Arctic north. Helsinki has accused Moscow of directing migrants towards its crossings as a response to its deepening defense ties with the United States. The Kremlin, however, denies these allegations.

