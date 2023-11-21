From Tragedy to Unity: The Aspiration for Integration in Israeli Arab Community

In the wake of the devastating events that unfolded on October 7, life as an Arab in Israel has taken a harrowing turn. The indiscriminate acts of violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists have left us all in a state of horror and grief. As an Israeli Arab, I stand ashamed, not only because of the atrocities committed, but also because I now understand the fear that Jews have long experienced.

Israel’s north, once a testament to coexistence and harmony between Jews and Arabs, is now overshadowed by paranoia and tension. The traumatizing events that unfolded have caused Israeli Jews to view us with suspicion and trepidation. It is a natural response for the human brain to generalize and seek safety in times of stress. And now, Israeli Arabs across the country are subject to the same wary looks that were once reserved for me at Ben Gurion Airport.

It is vital to recognize that Hamas does not represent the sentiments of Israeli Arabs. Just as Israeli Jews are not asked to condemn every act committed by extremist Jewish groups, it is unfair to place the burden of condemning Hamas solely on our shoulders. We reject their ideology just as vehemently as our Jewish counterparts do.

Amidst this turmoil, our hearts also ache for the suffering of innocent Gazans. As we think of Gazan children crying out for their mothers, we can’t help but empathize, just as we do for the Jewish children held captive by Hamas. These children, regardless of their nationality, long for the same comfort, love, and reassurance. Yet, we must acknowledge that Hamas bears responsibility for exploiting their fear and using it as a tool of terror.

Demonstrating empathy for one side does not negate our capacity to empathize with the other. It showcases our humanity and reminds us that we are not compelled to take sides in this conflict. In the pursuit of humanity, I implore the Arab community to move forward and endeavor to understand the Jewish narrative, just as we have asked them to understand ours for decades. It is a time for us, as an Arab minority, to stand with empathy and comprehend the majority’s perspective.

At the University of Haifa, we are poised to shoulder this responsibility. Delayed by the war, the university’s administration is actively seeking ways to foster a peaceful and inclusive environment on campus, one where students from diverse backgrounds can reintegrate and continue their educational journeys.

To move forward from the tragedy of October 7, Israel must strive to replicate the paradigm of mixed neighborhoods and mixed apartment buildings that can be found in Haifa. It is through unity and shared experiences that we can begin to heal and rebuild. As an Arab, I find solace in the posters around campus that boldly declare, “Together We Will Win,” knowing that they encompass all of us.

Discrimination has risen, and it is imperative for us to unite our voices against it. When asked if I would consider leaving Israel for a country with a larger Arab population, I unequivocally state that Israel is my home. This land holds a special place in the hearts of both Jews and Arabs. It is a place where even the sight of an olive tree evokes awe and appreciation for nature’s resilience in growing from the arid desert soil.

If Jews and Arabs are determined not to yield their place in Israel, then it falls upon both communities to determine what lies ahead. Despite the setback caused by Hamas, there is hope on the horizon. A recent survey by the Israel Democracy Institute reveals that 70 percent of Arabs in Israel identify with the State of Israel, marking the highest percentage since 2003. This demonstrates our shared aspiration for integration and our collective desire to distance ourselves from extremist actors like Hamas.

As we navigate the aftermath of October 7, let us remember that unity and understanding are our most potent weapons against violence and division. Together, we can forge a future that is marked by harmony and coexistence, where the tragedy of the past serves only as a catalyst for positive change.

