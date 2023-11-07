Controversial Editor-in-Chief Fired from eLife, Sparks Academic Freedom Debate

In a recent turn of events, prominent open-access science journal eLife has fired its editor-in-chief, Michael Eisen, following a dispute over his social media posts. This firing has sparked a heated debate regarding academic freedom and the expression of political views within the scientific community.

The controversy began when Eisen, a geneticist at the University of California, Berkeley, retweeted a satirical article from The Onion criticizing the indifference to the lives of Palestinian civilians. The journal’s board of directors claimed that Eisen’s approach to leadership, communication, and social media had been detrimental to the unity of the eLife community and its mission.

This decision has prompted over 2,000 individuals, including more than 400 anonymous signatories, to sign an open letter protesting Eisen’s dismissal. The letter raises concerns about the perception of academic freedom and the safety of expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The firing of Eisen has also led to an exodus of several eLife editors and the resignation of Federico Pelisch, a biologist at the University of Dundee, from the journal’s board. Supporters of Eisen argue that people should not be canceled for expressing unpopular political views.

However, this is not the first time Eisen has found himself in controversy. His use of inflammatory language and profanity on Twitter has drawn criticism in the past. Eisen’s changes to the journal’s publication strategy, particularly the adoption of a preprint-first model, have also been divisive among the scientific community.

While some applaud Eisen’s passion for transforming science publishing, others criticize his unwillingness to listen to feedback and concerns over the reputation of the journal. The board of eLife reaffirmed its commitment to the “Publish – Review – Curate” model but decided to part ways with Eisen.

This incident raises important questions about the boundaries of academic freedom and the consequences of expressing controversial views outside of work. Similar cases in the past have resulted in legal battles and settlements. However, supporters of Eisen argue that his social media posts do not fall into the categories that warrant removal from his position.

As the scientific community grapples with these issues, it is essential to find a balance between freedom of expression and maintaining a cohesive and inclusive academic environment.