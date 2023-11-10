New Article: The Rising Tide of Illegal Drugs and National Security

Illegal drugs are projected to emerge as the most pressing national security concern in the coming year, as overdose fatalities surpassed 100,000 in the previous year, according to the latest findings of the Department of Homeland Security’s annual threat study. The report, released on Thursday, affirms that illegal drugs manufactured in Mexico and distributed across the United States will continue to claim more American lives than any other threat.

The report asserts that while terrorism poses an enduring danger to the country, it is overshadowed by the devastating impact of drugs, which claim far more lives on an annual basis. Traffickers have contributed to the proliferation of lethal mixes of fentanyl, an already lethal substance, resulting in a surge of overdose deaths. Fentanyl is projected to remain the primary cause of narcotics-related fatalities in the United States by 2024.

Furthermore, the report highlights that illegal drugs not only cause loss of life but also profoundly affect American communities through their connection to violent criminal organizations, money laundering, and corruption, which undermine the rule of law. These ties necessitate a commitment to tackling the problem comprehensively.

In the past year alone, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that over 100,000 individuals in the United States lost their lives due to drug overdoses. Approximately 75% of these fatalities are linked to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. In response, the Department of Homeland Security has intensified efforts to intercept dangerous illegal drugs entering the country, resulting in a greater seizure of fentanyl and more arrests related to fentanyl-related crimes.

While terrorism, both foreign and domestic, remains a priority threat actively monitored by the DHS, the report emphasizes the need to address vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. The threat of violence from individuals radicalized within the United States is expected to persist, primarily through lone offenders or small groups carrying out attacks without significant warning. Foreign terrorist groups, such as al-Qa’ida and ISIS, are also seeking to rebuild overseas and maintain global networks of supporters who possess the potential to target the country.

The “Homeland Threat Assessment 2024” offers a wide-ranging outlook on the various threats confronting the United States. DHS officials aim to ensure that this assessment maximizes clarity and impact, providing comprehensive insights into the challenges faced by the nation.

The report also identifies potential threats that may arise along the southern border in 2024. With an increasing number of people attempting to cross the border, there is a heightened probability of encountering individuals associated with terrorist activities or those connected to individuals on watchlists. Last year, the number of terror watchlist suspects encountered along the border rose by approximately 100.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of increased migration from the eastern hemisphere on border security challenges. The influx of migrants exacerbates these challenges, necessitating a proactive approach to safeguarding the borders.

Moreover, the report highlights that domestic violent extremists remain a concerning focus for DHS. These individuals derive inspiration and motivation from a mix of conspiracy theories, personal grievances, and enduring ideologies rooted in race, ethnicity, religion, and anti-government sentiments, often shared online.

Looking ahead to the 2024 election, the report underscores the significant threat posed by domestic extremists. It is anticipated that these bad actors will utilize advanced technologies and cyber tools to augment their capabilities and launch influence campaigns aimed at undermining our confidence in the electoral process. Cyber actors potentially from countries such as Russia, China, and Iran are expected to target and exploit election-related networks, steal sensitive US information, research, and technology, as well as potentially interfere in the upcoming election.

Ransomware attacks and cyber threats have also become major concerns within DHS’ threat landscape. The United States experienced a 47% increase in known ransomware attacks between January 2020 and December 2022. Moreover, in the first half of 2023 alone, ransomware attackers extorted a staggering $449.1 million globally. These cyber threats pose significant risks not only to national security but also to the economy and everyday lives of citizens.

As the United States faces a complex array of threats, it is imperative to adopt a comprehensive and proactive approach to address the rising tide of illegal drugs, safeguard critical infrastructure, counter domestic extremism, and fortify cyber defenses. Effective strategies and collaboration across various agencies will be essential to ensure the security and wellbeing of the nation.

