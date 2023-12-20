Illegal Cocoa Farming Encroaches upon Nigerian Rainforest

OMO FOREST RESERVE, Nigeria – In the heart of a Nigerian rainforest lies a concerning issue – the encroachment of illegal cocoa farming. Men in workwear tirelessly navigate through the thickets, clearing away natural foliage to make room for sprawling cocoa plantations. Kehinde Kumayon and his assistant are among the farmers who make their way up the hill, carefully tending to their cocoa trees that replace the once lush and dense vegetation.

Astounding biodiversity calls the rainforest home, including critically endangered African forest elephants, pangolins, and monkeys. Omo Forest Reserve is renowned for having the highest concentration of butterflies in the entire African continent and is one of the oldest and largest UNESCO Biosphere Reserves.

Unfortunately, the conservation areas of Omo Forest Reserve haven’t been spared from illegal cocoa farming. Over multiple visits, The Associated Press has documented the process of harvesting cocoa beans in areas strictly protected for conservation purposes within the reserve.

Documents, interviews, and trade contacts reveal that cocoa from the conservation zone finds its way into the supply chains of major global cocoa traders, including Singapore-based Olam Group and Nigerian companies Starlink Global and Ideal Limited. Tulip Cocoa Processing Ltd is also implicated, a subsidiary of Dutch cocoa trader and producer Theobroma. These traders eventually supply Nigerian cocoa to some of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers like Mars Inc. and Ferrero. However, due to the complexity and opacity of the supply chain, it remains unclear whether cocoa from the deforested parts of Omo Forest Reserve ends up in popular chocolate products such as Snickers, M&Ms, Butterfinger, and Nutella. Mars and Ferrero mention farming sources close to or overlapping with the forest on their websites but do not provide specific locations.

According to government officials, rangers, and the farmers themselves, cocoa plantations continue to encroach illegally into protected areas of the reserve. Farmers justify their actions by the declining productivity of cocoa trees in other parts of the country. The fertile land within the reserve offers a solution to their hunger and economic needs, even if it means encroaching upon critical elephant habitat and violating forest reserve regulations.

