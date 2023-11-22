A Tale of Resilience: The Israelis Rebuilding Their Lives After the Hamas Attack

In a tragic turn of events, Yali Shamriz was only celebrating her second birthday when her peaceful kibbutz was infiltrated by Hamas gunmen who unleashed terror upon the residents. For over 22 hours, Yali and her parents, Jonathan and Natali, were trapped, seeking refuge in the safety of their home while tragedy unfolded around them. The horrifying attack resulted in the loss of 63 innocent lives and the kidnapping of 19 individuals, including Jonathan’s brother, Alon.

Forced to leave everything behind, the Shamriz family, like many others, joined the ranks of the 126,000 displaced Israelis scattered across the country in the aftermath of the devastating events of October 7th. The overwhelming magnitude of the situation demanded a coordinated effort to evacuate and accommodate the affected individuals. Dikla Katzuni Azerad, a committed government official from the Eshkol regional council, spearheaded this challenging operation, which incurred significant costs of 5.2 million shekels a week.

To manage the evacuation and find temporary housing for the people of Kfar Aza and 31 other communities located close to the Gaza border, a previously existing program called Mashav Ruach was expanded to encompass all 32 kibbutzim and moshavim in the region. The sheer scale of the massacre caught everyone off guard, leaving the council scrambling to provide suitable accommodation. Through their tireless efforts, the council managed to evacuate 13,000 out of 16,000 residents.

Today, the displaced Israelis find themselves sheltered in 280 guest houses and hotels spread across the nation. From the Red Sea resort of Eilat to the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, these temporary dwellings offer refuge and a semblance of stability to those who have lost their homes. The Israeli defense ministry reports that an additional 23,000 people were evacuated from Kiryat Shmona, and 38,000 from nearby areas, while 49,000 individuals were relocated in a revitalization program designed to support those directly impacted by the conflict.

In the Gaza Strip, where the population is estimated to be 2.3 million, almost two-thirds have been forced to flee to safer regions in the south, as revealed by the United Nations. The relentless Israeli bombardment has tragically claimed the lives of 13,000 people, including a staggering 5,500 children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

The process of evacuating families from Kfar Aza and neighboring areas was marked by scenes of chaos and heart-wrenching encounters. Startled families, yearning for safety, sought escape from the terror that surrounded them, often in the most harrowing of circumstances. Dikla Katzuni Azerad recounts the emotional snapshot of a grown woman, clutching her babies, wearing clothing adorned with SpongeBob SquarePants motifs, as she and others were led to safety amidst a backdrop of death and destruction.

The Shamriz family, fortunate to have survived, now resides in a coastal hotel located 12 miles north of Tel Aviv. Alongside them are 400 other individuals from Kfar Aza, all provided with basic necessities such as three meals a day and aid from charitable organizations and volunteers. Authorities have made necessary visits to the hotel to issue new passports and identification cards to the evacuees.

Jonathan Shamriz, battling with the trauma of the events, reflects on how possessions lost amidst the chaos fade in importance compared to the fate of his brother imprisoned in Gaza. Grappling with the shattering news of the attack, he vividly recalls the desperate moments shared with his brother, Alon, as they communicated one last time.

Another hotel, situated 15 miles south in Tel Aviv, hosts other families from Kfar Aza, each with their own heart-wrenching stories to share. Varda and David Goldstein, a couple in their seventies, were abroad when they heard of the Hamas attacks. Upon their return, they discovered the devastating news that their son, Nadav Goldstein Almog, and his daughter Yam had lost their lives. Nadav’s wife, Chen, and their three other children had been taken hostage.

In the face of unspeakable tragedy, the displaced Israelis are now beginning the arduous process of rebuilding their lives. With their resilience and the support of their communities, these survivors will overcome the scars left by the Hamas attack and emerge stronger than ever.

FAQ

1. What happened during the Hamas attack on the kibbutz?

– In the attack, Hamas gunmen opened fire, resulting in the loss of 63 lives and the kidnapping of 19 individuals, including the brother of one of the survivors.

2. How many displaced Israelis are currently living in hotels across the country?

– Approximately 126,000 displaced Israelis have been relocated to hotels across Israel.

3. How much did the evacuation and accommodation for the displaced Israelis cost?

– The operation cost 5.2 million shekels (£1.1 million) per week.

4. How were the displaced Israelis evacuated and accommodated?

– The local government official, Dikla Katzuni Azerad, coordinated the evacuation and accommodation efforts. An existing program, Mashav Ruach, was expanded to encompass all affected communities and provide temporary housing.

5. What additional support has been provided to those affected by the war?

– In addition to those affected by the attacks near the Gaza border, the Israeli defense ministry has also provided support to 23,000 individuals from the northern city of Kiryat Shmona and 38,000 from nearby areas as part of a revitalization program.

6. How many people in Gaza have been displaced due to the conflict?

– As per the United Nations, approximately two-thirds of Gaza’s population, around 2.3 million people, have been displaced.

7. What is the death toll and impact of the Israeli bombardment in Gaza?

– The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reports a death toll of 13,000, including 5,500 children. The impact of the Israeli bombardment has been devastating.