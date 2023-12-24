IIT Kanpur Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Professor During Alumni Meet

Kanpur (UP): The esteemed community of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been left in mourning following the sudden demise of an eminent professor during an alumni meet. The 53-year-old senior professor, Sameer Khandekar, collapsed on stage while delivering a lecture, leading to his untimely passing. The institute authorities confirmed that his cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Mr. Khandekar, who served as the dean of student affairs and the head of the mechanical engineering department, was addressing the gathering when he suddenly collapsed on the dais. Immediate medical attention was sought, and he was rushed to the hospital. Tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The professor’s colleagues revealed that he had been diagnosed with high cholesterol levels approximately five years ago. Despite this health condition, Mr. Khandekar continued to contribute significantly to the field of education and research.

Former IIT Kanpur Director, Abhay Karandikar, expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the loss of Sameer Khandekar, whom he described as an exceptional teacher and researcher. Reflecting on the tragic incident, Mr. Karandikar recounted that the professor had experienced severe chest pain and profuse sweating while delivering his lecture. Before anyone could comprehend the severity of the situation, he collapsed on the stage.

As the IIT Kanpur community grieves the loss of their esteemed colleague, arrangements have been made to keep Mr. Khandekar’s body at the institute’s health center. The final rites will be performed once his only son, Pravah Khandekar, arrives from Cambridge University, where he is currently pursuing his studies.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and students affected by this tragic event. The legacy and contributions of Professor Sameer Khandekar will forever be remembered within the academic community.

