Israeli Families Brave Perils and Critics to Continue Uman Pilgrimage Tradition

Despite warnings and safety concerns, Israeli families are continuing the long-standing tradition of making the pilgrimage to Uman, Ukraine. The pilgrimage centers around the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman, an influential figure in Hasidic Judaism, and is considered the largest Jewish pilgrimage outside of Israel.

This year, despite ongoing conflicts and safety risks in Ukraine, hundreds of parents have decided to bring their young children to Uman. The determination to keep the tradition alive showcases the deep religious devotion among the pilgrims. However, critics argue that the dangers outweigh the spiritual significance and have long been dismissive of the pilgrimage.

One such pilgrim, Ofer Azran, a divorced father of five from Petah Tikva, shrugged off concerns about the journey. He compared the risks in Ukraine to the potential dangers in Israel, stating that no place is entirely safe. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, has advised Israelis to act responsibly when considering the trip, pointing out that Ukraine lacks the same level of protection as Israel.

Netanyahu’s warning, however, was overshadowed by controversy surrounding his remark about the lack of divine protection on Ukrainian soil. Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers accused him of heresy, while some even blamed Zionism for certain aspects of the Holocaust. Despite the warning from the prime minister, lawmaker Eliyahu Revivo, a member of Netanyahu’s own party, made the journey to Uman and assured that he was taking necessary precautions.

Not all religious figures in Israel share the same enthusiasm for the pilgrimage. Orit Struk, an ultra-Orthodox cabinet minister, strongly discouraged Jews from traveling to Uman, emphasizing the potential risks to their lives. She raised questions about the necessity of spending millions of dollars on aid for the pilgrimage when there are already sufficient places of worship available.

This controversy has sparked a larger debate within religious circles about the prioritization of religious significance over security concerns. Some argue that the religious significance of Uman pales in comparison to the Land of Israel, while others believe that Jewish law should take precedence over Zionist ideals.

Despite the debates and safety concerns, the pilgrimage to Uman continues to attract thousands of Jewish people. For many, the journey is considered a time-honored tradition that allows parents to initiate their children into the teachings of Rabbi Nachman. The pilgrimage serves as not only a religious experience but also a way to shape and guide the next generation of believers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the Uman pilgrimage?

A: The Uman pilgrimage is an annual journey to the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman in Uman, Ukraine, which is considered the largest Jewish pilgrimage outside of Israel.

Q: Who participates in the pilgrimage?

A: Jewish people, particularly those who follow the Breslov movement of Hasidic Judaism, participate in the Uman pilgrimage. Families often bring their children as part of a tradition to initiate them into the teachings of Rabbi Nachman.

Q: What are the safety concerns surrounding the pilgrimage?

A: The safety concerns in Ukraine, such as ongoing conflicts and potential risks, have raised doubts about the wisdom of making the journey to Uman. Critics argue that the dangers outweigh the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage.

Q: What are the opposing views on the Uman pilgrimage?

A: Some view the pilgrimage as a deeply meaningful religious experience and a way to demonstrate their devotion. Others, however, are critical of the risks involved and believe that there are already sufficient places of worship available. There is also a debate about whether religious significance or security concerns should be prioritized.

Q: How long has the Uman pilgrimage tradition existed?

A: The tradition of the Uman pilgrimage has a long-standing history and is believed to have originated from the teachings of Rabbi Nachman himself.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ignoring-warnings-israelis-take-kids-on-uman-pilgrimage-in-war-torn-ukraine/