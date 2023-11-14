Why India Holds Greater Strategic Importance Than Canada, According to Former Pentagon Official

A former Pentagon official, Michael Rubin, has stated that if the United States had to choose between India and Canada, it would undoubtedly choose India. Rubin argues that the strategic importance of India surpasses that of Canada, making the relationship between the U.S. and India “too important” to jeopardize.

Rubin compares the situation to “an ant picking up a fight against an elephant,” implying the vast difference in strategic significance between the two countries. He also highlights the poor approval ratings of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and suggests that the U.S. can rebuild the relationship with Canada after his departure.

Addressing Trudeau’s allegations against India, Rubin states that the Prime Minister’s claims have posed a greater danger to Canada than to India. He emphasizes that the U.S. does not want to be forced into choosing between two friends but, if such a choice were to arise, it would lean towards India due to the presence of a designated terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada.

Rubin goes on to express his belief that Trudeau lacks the evidence to support his accusations and suggests that the Canadian Prime Minister was either speaking impulsively or withholding information. He argues that if the U.S. were cornered into picking between the two countries, it would prioritize India’s importance and its fight against terrorism.

While discussing the potential intervention of the U.S. in this matter, Rubin states that there is a greater danger for Canada than for India. He uses the analogy of an ant futilely confronting an elephant to highlight the significant disparity in strategic importance and emphasizes that India, as the world’s largest democracy, holds more strategic significance, particularly in regards to concerns over China and other matters in the Indian Ocean basin and the Pacific.

The article also mentions the deteriorating India-Canada relations following Trudeau’s allegations about India’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, it notes that India has vehemently denied these allegations and labeled them as “absurd” and “motivated.” Trudeau has failed to provide any evidence to substantiate his claims.

Rubin further criticizes Trudeau, stating that Nijjar, whom Trudeau supposedly championed for human rights, was far from an appropriate role model in that regard. Nijjar was allegedly involved in the assassination of a rival Sikh leader and had partaken in multiple attacks. He entered Canada with a fraudulent passport, suggesting a lack of integrity.

The former Pentagon official contends that many within the U.S. and Canadian security communities recognize that Trudeau has gone too far with his allegations. He suggests that Trudeau’s actions were driven by short-term political interests, particularly to secure the support of Sikh activists in crucial swing districts, rather than considering the long-term implications on the relationship with India.

Overall, Rubin’s perspective highlights the strategic importance of India in the eyes of the United States, which allows for a fresh understanding of the complex dynamics between these countries.

