India Urges Canada to Share Specific Information

India’s Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, has responded to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation that the Indian government was involved in the assassination of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar. While rejecting the claim as “absurd” and “motivated,” Jaishankar has urged Canada to provide specific information regarding the incident.

Speaking at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York, Jaishankar emphasized that the Indian government does not support such actions and is open to investigating the matter if presented with concrete evidence. The minister also highlighted the prevalence of organized crime in Canada, particularly in relation to secessionist forces, violence, and extremism.

Jaishankar expressed concerns over threats to Indian diplomats and attacks on Indian consulates, emphasizing that political reasons have created a permissive environment for these incidents. He stated that while some may argue that such incidents are part of the democratic process, any specific information brought to the government’s attention would be thoroughly examined.

In response to Canada’s allegations, India has suspended its visa services in the country. Additionally, the Indian government has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens and travelers to exercise utmost caution due to the increasing anti-India activities, politically-condoned hate crimes, and criminal violence in Canada.

As the diplomatic tension between India and Canada escalates, Jaishankar’s call for specific information highlights India’s commitment to investigating any credible evidence. The minister’s statements shed light on the complex nature of international organized crime and the challenges it poses to bilateral relationships.