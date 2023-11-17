Exploring the Devastation: If Gaza was in Your City, How Much Would be Destroyed?

Gaza, a small strip of land situated between Israel and Egypt, has been subjected to relentless Israeli bombardment for over a month. The continuous airstrikes have resulted in the destruction of entire neighborhoods and the loss of countless lives. The enclave, which is home to 2.3 million residents, has witnessed more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives dropped on its already besieged territory. To put this into perspective, imagine the equivalent of two nuclear bombs being detonated on an area one-fourth the size of London.

As of November 10th, a staggering 222,000 residential units in Gaza, half of its homes, have been damaged, with more than 40,000 completely destroyed. While the destruction is concentrated mainly in the northern regions, even the supposedly safe zones in the south have not been spared.

To provide a visual representation of the devastation, Al Jazeera has created a series of maps comparing the size of Gaza to various well-known cities around the world. These maps highlight the areas that would be entirely destroyed if Gaza were located in these cities.

Unveiling the Scale of Destruction in Different Cities

Johannesburg, South Africa:

Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa, is approximately nine times larger than Gaza, with an urban area spanning about 3,357 square kilometers. In this comparison, Soweto, an area historically significant for its role in fighting racial segregation, would be situated in Beit Lahiya, while Fordsburg would correspond to the Nuseirat refugee camp. Other landmarks, such as Houghton and Bedfordview, would find their counterparts in Deir el-Balah and Khan Younis, respectively.

Lagos, Nigeria:

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, is roughly three times the size of Gaza, covering an area of about 1,171 square kilometers. Suru Alaba Railway Station to Magboro would be equivalent to Gaza’s length, while Obalende Bridge to the National Theatre Nigeria would match Gaza’s width. Notable locations, including Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the National Theatre Nigeria, would find themselves in Deir el-Balah and Khan Younis, respectively.

Nairobi, Kenya:

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, which spans an area of approximately 696 square kilometers, would be twice the size of Gaza. In this comparison, the distance between the Karen Blixen Museum and Kenyatta University’s main campus would equate to Gaza’s length, while Uhuru Gardens to the Nairobi Arboretum would correspond to Gaza’s width. The Uhuru Gardens and the Nairobi City Stadium would mirror Gaza City’s Remal neighborhood and Gaza City itself, respectively.

These are just a few examples from Al Jazeera’s collection of maps, which also include cities like Buenos Aires, Havana, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Rio de Janeiro, and Toronto. These visual representations allow us to grasp the breadth of destruction Gaza has suffered.

