New Delhi G20 Summit: China’s Role and Global Expectations

As the annual G20 Summit approaches, the focus is on China’s role and its potential impact on the global stage. The United States has asserted that it is up to China to decide what role it wishes to play at the summit, emphasizing that if Beijing wants to be a “spoiler,” that option is available to them. However, the hope is that China will choose to come in a constructive way, focusing on problem-solving and delivering for developing countries.

It is worth noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi this week. Instead, Premier Li Qiang will be leading the Chinese delegation. While the reasons for Xi’s absence are not explicitly stated, it points to the troubled state of India-China relations. This decision could have implications for the dynamics between the two countries and their future interactions.

At the G20 Summit, President Joe Biden is expected to emphasize the need for real progress and constructive engagement from all participating countries. Key priorities, including climate action, health, and digital technology, will be at the forefront of discussions. The United States will also highlight progress made on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment, or PGI, and address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

It is crucial to note that the G20 serves as a critical forum for major economies to come together and address global challenges. In a time of historic economic shocks, it becomes even more important to have a platform for meaningful dialogue and cooperation. In light of this commitment, the United States is looking forward to hosting the G20 in 2026, demonstrating its dedication to the forum’s mission.

China’s decision to skip the G20 Summit and the absence of both Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin present an opportunity for President Biden to dominate the agenda. He can be expected to push for stronger measures against Russia, advocate for clean energy transition, and address the issue of crushing debt among developing nations, much of which is held by China.

As the world focuses on the New Delhi G20 Summit, there are high hopes for constructive engagement and meaningful outcomes. The global community expects all participants, including China, to set aside geopolitical tensions and prioritize problem-solving for the betterment of developing countries. The decisions made at this summit will shape the trajectory of international cooperation in the years to come.

