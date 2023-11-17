The IDF Uncovers Hamas’ Underground Stronghold: A Game-Changer in the Conflict

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently made a groundbreaking discovery that has redefined the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza City. Deep beneath the surface, the IDF uncovered a hidden underground headquarters known as the “pit,” mirroring the IDF’s own secret facility under the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv. This revelation has taken both military officials and the world by surprise, highlighting the scale and complexity of Hamas’ operations.

The underground stronghold, connected to a vast tunnel network, proved to be a challenging and sophisticated target for IDF forces. With an astonishing depth of 30 meters, the pit housed top-ranking Hamas officials, including Gaza Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

Unlike typical Hamas tunnels, this tunnel was equipped with advanced features such as oxygen, air conditioning, and state-of-the-art communication systems. Its design demonstrated Hamas’ commitment to establishing a secure command center that could sustain prolonged operations.

Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen, the commander of IDF Division 162, emphasized the strategic significance of dismantling Hamas’ military and governance capabilities within Gaza City. The IDF’s relentless efforts have already resulted in the elimination of over 1,000 Hamas terrorists and an 80% reduction in rocket fire from northern Gaza into Israel.

In addition to neutralizing Hamas’ long-range Kornet anti-tank missiles within the first 24 hours of the invasion, the IDF remains determined to eliminate all aspects of Hamas’ extensive tunnel network. While a significant number of tunnels have been destroyed, the IDF estimates that only around 30% of the network has been fully neutralized to date, requiring further investment of time and resources.

The IDF’s multifaceted approach in the operation has proven successful thus far. By circumventing certain areas and adopting new strategies, such as marching through Palestinian houses, the IDF has effectively avoided Hamas’ booby traps and ambushes. This shift in tactics from previous conflicts demonstrates the IDF’s adaptability and commitment to minimizing collateral damage.

As the IDF continues its mission, the pressure on Hamas to release the nearly 240 Israeli hostages remains a top priority. The IDF’s objectives are clear: to neutralize Hamas forces, dismantle their tunnel network entirely, and apply increasing pressure until the hostages are freed.

