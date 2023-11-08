US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Urges Immediate Ceasefire in the West Bank

In a surprise visit to the West Bank, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas to address the escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas. During their hour-long meeting in Ramallah, Blinken and Abbas discussed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the importance of providing aid to Gaza.

Blinken emphasized the United States’ commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza and restoring essential services that have been severely impacted by the ongoing conflict. “The Secretary also expressed the commitment of the United States to working toward the realization of the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for the establishment of a Palestinian state,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Recognizing the challenges in governing Gaza after the destruction of Hamas, Blinken suggested that an “effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority” could play a significant role in the region’s future. However, he acknowledged the likelihood of involving other countries and international agencies in security and governance during the interim period.

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan, who also met with Blinken, called for an immediate ceasefire to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Blinken, however, expressed concern that a general ceasefire might allow Hamas to regroup. Instead, he proposed location-specific pauses in the fighting to facilitate the provision of much-needed aid.

The meeting between Blinken and Abbas comes at a critical time as violence in the West Bank has reached a 15-year high, with the United Nations reporting more than 170 attacks on Palestinians involving Jewish settlers since the start of the war. During their discussions, Blinken and Abbas also focused on restoring calm and stability in the West Bank, including efforts to combat extremist violence and hold those accountable for such acts.

As the international community continues to seek a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Blinken’s visit and his call for an immediate ceasefire reflect the urgent need for deescalation and the importance of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.