The IDF Conducts Military Training Exercises Near Lebanon Border

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently conducted a series of military training exercises near the border with Lebanon. The exercises, named “Valuable Time,” involved regular and reservist troops and aimed to enhance readiness for potential combat scenarios in the northern region.

During the exercises, the IDF focused on a range of activities, including daytime and nighttime operations, urban and rural combat, and artillery capabilities. The troops were trained on various types of weapons and underwent scenarios that simulated real-life integrated combat situations.

The military emphasized the importance of these exercises in preparing soldiers for different combat scenarios, enhancing their readiness level and ensuring they are well-prepared to defend the northern border.

In parallel to the training exercises, the IDF targeted several Hezbollah military positions in Lebanon. One of the positions was a launch site from which rockets were fired at northern Israel earlier that day. The IDF successfully intercepted some rockets, following its standing policy.

It is significant to note that the IDF’s air defense systems do not typically target incoming rockets when they are projected to hit open, unpopulated areas. Additionally, the military highlighted that a significant number of rockets launched from Lebanon fall short inside Lebanese territory, rather than crossing into Israel.

Furthermore, a drone originating from Lebanon landed near an IDF post close to the Israeli border community of Menara, north of Kiryat Shmona. The IDF also experienced another suspicious aerial target that was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

The IDF remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of Israeli citizens. Through continuous military training exercises and proactive operations, the IDF seeks to deter potential threats along the border, such as those posed by Hezbollah.