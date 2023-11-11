IDF Conducts Targeted Operation at Gaza Border

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a targeted operation at the Gaza border in a significant move toward an impending ground offensive. The operation involved deploying infantry forces and tanks up to a kilometer into the northern part of the Strip. Led by the Givati infantry brigade and the 162nd Armored Division, this incursion aimed to prepare the border area for the next stages of the war, which entails the full ground offensive to eliminate the Hamas terror group that rules Gaza.

During the operation, the IDF struck numerous terrorists, infrastructure, and anti-tank guided missile launch positions, thereby neutralizing threats and dismantling explosives. The soldiers returned to Israeli territory after completing the raid. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that no soldiers were injured during the operation, which lasted for a few hours. Additionally, Hagari stated that this raid paved the way for the ground forces to progress further in their mission.

It is important to note that this targeted operation goes beyond the localized raids that have been conducted near the border to search for missing Israelis and clear explosive hazards left by Hamas terrorists. These localized raids involve smaller forces and do not penetrate as deeply into the Gaza Strip as the recent operation.

The Israeli government has emphasized that its war against Hamas aims to dismantle the terror group’s infrastructure while minimizing harm to Gaza’s civilians. The ongoing conflict began when Hamas and other terror groups supported an assault that saw thousands of terrorists infiltrate Israel from Gaza, resulting in casualties and the seizure of hostages. Consequently, the IDF has encouraged Palestinians to evacuate from northern Gaza to the south, as they intensify strikes in Gaza City in preparation for the anticipated major ground incursion.

In the past day alone, Israeli jets have targeted over 250 sites belonging to Hamas, including command centers, tunnels, rocket launchers, and infrastructure. The Navy has also attacked a Hamas surface-to-air missile launch position located next to a mosque and kindergarten in Khan Younis.

To date, Israeli airstrikes have reportedly hit more than 10,000 sites affiliated with Hamas and other terror groups. It is essential to consider that the figures released by Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry claiming the number of casualties must be treated with caution, as they are believed to include terrorists and gunmen killed by Israel or in Gaza, along with the victims of internal incidents that Hamas has wrongly blamed on Israel.

The death toll is expected to rise significantly as the IDF prepares for its ground offensive and confronts the challenges posed by Gaza’s network of tunnels, booby traps, and bombs in urban environments. Gazan terrorists have launched thousands of rockets since the conflict began, causing casualties and injuries. Although many Israeli civilians have evacuated the area, thousands of troops are currently stationed near the Gaza border, awaiting orders to commence the ground offensive.

The IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, recently announced that the full ground offensive was delayed due to tactical and strategic considerations. Israel also agreed to a request from the United States to postpone the operation temporarily to provide additional time for the deployment of air defense systems to protect American troops in the region. There were concerns that Israel’s military objectives in Gaza were not achievable, which led to fears that the IDF was not adequately prepared for the ground incursion.

Lastly, the delay also facilitated internationally brokered negotiations with Hamas regarding the release of hundreds of Israeli and foreign hostages held by the terror group. Some progress has been made, with four hostages already freed as a result of talks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the ground incursion is imminent but declined to provide further details regarding the timing and strategy, citing the range of considerations involved.

