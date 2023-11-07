Israel Launches Second Limited Incursion into Gaza

In a recent development, Israel has carried out a second limited incursion into Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This marks the second consecutive night that Israeli forces briefly entered the Strip ahead of an expected full ground offensive.

The operation, which took place near the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, involved infantry, combat engineering, and armored forces. Israeli Air Force drones and combat helicopters provided air cover during the operation, as artillery strikes and airstrikes targeted Hamas sites, including anti-tank guided missile launch sites and command centers.

The IDF confirmed that the incursion resulted in the killing of the commander of Hamas’s West Khan Younis Battalion, Madhat Mubasher, in an overnight airstrike. Mubasher was responsible for sniper attacks and large explosive devices against Israeli forces and towns.

While Israel has been preparing for a full-scale incursion to eliminate the Gaza-ruling terror group, this limited operation signifies the ongoing efforts to neutralize potential threats before launching the ground offensive. Over the past day alone, the IDF has conducted over 250 airstrikes against Hamas sites, targeting tunnels, command centers, rocket launching positions, and operatives.

Furthermore, it was revealed that during the devastating assault on October 7, at least 233 hostages were kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip. The IDF has informed the families of 229 hostages about their loved ones’ current captivity, while four hostages have been released thus far.

Despite Israeli efforts, a Hamas official visiting Russia claimed that the terror group still does not know the whereabouts of all the kidnapped individuals and requires a ceasefire to carry out their search and subsequent release.

In a televised address, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed Israel’s determination to win the war against Hamas, stating that the country’s next 75 years largely depend on the achievements in this battle. The planned ground offensive is imminent, and the IDF is creating the necessary conditions for its success.

Negotiations are also underway with Hamas for the potential release of hundreds of Israeli and foreign hostages held by the terror group. Amidst these discussions, humanitarian aid has begun to enter Gaza to alleviate the dire conditions faced by its civilian population.

Israel’s objective is to dismantle Hamas and destroy its infrastructure with the ongoing war, which has seen unprecedented levels of destruction and loss of life. As tensions continue to escalate, the international community closely watches the situation in the region, awaiting further developments and potential diplomatic resolutions.