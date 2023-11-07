Israel Strikes Syrian Structures in Violation of Disengagement Agreement

Israel carried out tank strikes in the Syrian Golan Heights against two structures that violated a 1974 disengagement agreement, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday. The IDF identified the temporary structures in the Mount Hermon area, which were being used by the Syrian Arab Army. These structures were deemed a violation of the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement signed between Israel and Syria after the Yom Kippur War.

The IDF clarified that the strikes were a response to the clear violation of the disengagement agreement and emphasized that it holds the Syrian regime responsible for any activities occurring within its territory. Israel intends to protect its sovereignty and prevent any attempts to infringe upon it.

In Syria, the pro-government Sham FM radio station reported that the Israeli military struck an area on the edge of the Golan Heights in the village of Hadar. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties resulting from the strikes.

Over the past years, Israel has taken action to destroy several Syrian positions constructed within the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights. This recent strike adds to a series of similar incidents that underline Israel’s commitment to maintaining security in the region.

While the IDF generally refrains from commenting on specific strikes in Syria, it has admitted to carrying out numerous sorties against Iran-backed groups seeking to establish a presence in the country. The Israeli military’s objective is to disrupt arms shipments intended for these groups, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes have also targeted Syrian air defense systems on multiple occasions.

In the context of the Syrian military’s alleged assistance to Hezbollah, Israel continues to be vigilant in its efforts to safeguard its borders and protect its citizens. The latest strikes serve as a reminder of the ongoing tensions in the region and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

(AP contributed to this report.)