Tragic Loss in the Midst of Conflict: Devastating Consequences of Hamas Infiltration

In the midst of relentless battles with Hamas militants, the lives of Roka and Israel were forever changed. Roka, known for her unwavering determination, refused to leave the safety of her home during missile attacks in Kibbutz Kissufim. However, this time, as terrorists infiltrated the surrounding settlements, Roka and her husband found themselves caught in the crossfire.

Tragically, Roka did not survive the inferno that ensued. Her daughter, Einat Holti Efron, shared the last message she received from her mother, a simple numerical joke. But Roka’s laughter would never be heard again as she became a victim of the ruthless Hamas terrorists, leaving her husband Israel to witness the horrifying sight of her body being consumed by flames.

The couple had been living separately in Kibbutz Kissufim for several years. Roka initially arrived as a soldier-teacher, but later decided to settle down and start a family in the community. They never anticipated the suddenness and ferocity of the attack that awaited them.

As communication lines were severed and darkness enveloped Kissufim, Einat’s desperate attempts to reach her parents went unanswered. Cut off from any updates, she could only wonder how long the rescue mission would take.

Einat’s father returned home, exhausted and seeking respite, while she instructed her husband to evacuate to a safer location. She warned her father against going outside alone and, despite his initial hesitation, he ultimately heeded her advice after hearing gunshots.

The adjacent house, where Roka was located, remained eerily silent. In the confusion and chaos, the first rescue efforts managed to save older women and their Filipino caregivers, but somehow missed Roka. Einat and her family held out hope that perhaps Roka had not heard the evacuation notice, was waiting for her husband, or had chosen to stay behind.

Heartbreaking news soon arrived, confirming the worst fears. Kissufim was being swallowed by flames, and Roka and her family had tragically perished. The rescue operation had successfully evacuated neighboring apartments, but Roka’s life could not be saved.

After hours of agony, Einat received a message from her father. It was a bittersweet moment, as she realized that her father had survived, but the haunting question remained: why couldn’t they rescue everyone? It turned out that he had managed to escape through the backdoor, attracting the attention of nearby soldiers who came to his aid. His home was riddled with bullet holes, a testament to the fierce battle that had taken place.

In his desperate search for answers, Israel discovered the heartbreaking truth about his beloved Roka. Through tears, Einat revealed that her father insisted on finding her, even with his own life hanging in the balance. The soldier’s apology was cold comfort as he delivered the devastating news of Roka’s fate. Israel’s own words could not fully capture the magnitude of his grief and disbelief.

This unimaginable loss serves as a reminder of the toll that terrorism takes on innocent lives and the immense sacrifices made by those who defend against it. The Jerusalem Post and OneFamily have joined forces to support the victims of this Hamas attack and the brave soldiers of Israel who stand as a barrier against future tragedies.

FAQ:

Q: What happened to Roka and her husband in Kibbutz Kissufim?

A: Roka and her husband were caught in the crossfire during a Hamas infiltration, and Roka tragically did not survive the ensuing inferno.

Q: Why couldn’t they rescue everyone?

A: Despite rescue efforts, Roka and her family were unable to be saved from the flames that engulfed Kissufim.

Q: How did Roka’s husband learn about her fate?

A: Israel discovered the heartbreaking truth about Roka when he bravely searched for her among the chaos and devastation.

Q: How can I support the victims and soldiers affected by this tragedy?

A: You can contribute to the OneFamily fund, which is dedicated to helping those affected by the Hamas massacre and supporting the soldiers who defend Israel.