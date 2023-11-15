The Conflict Between Israel and Syria Intensifies Amid Rising Tensions in the Middle East

Israel launched a series of strikes on Syrian military targets following a rocket attack on northern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the strikes targeted Syrian Arab Army infrastructure and mortar launching sites. While the IDF reported no injuries, eight Syrian soldiers were reportedly killed and seven wounded in the Israeli airstrike.

In recent weeks, there has been a series of alleged Israeli airstrikes on Syria’s airports, particularly Damascus and Aleppo, aimed at preventing the transfer of advanced weapons from Iran to its proxies in the Middle East, including Hezbollah. Israel’s heightened efforts to counter Iran’s influence and disrupt weapon shipments have led to increased tensions in the region.

The rocket attack from Syria on Tuesday night occurred amid ongoing skirmishes on the Lebanon border. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed terror group, has launched numerous anti-tank guided missiles, rockets, and mortars at Israeli military positions and towns. In addition, there have been attempts by gunmen affiliated with Palestinian terror groups to infiltrate northern Israel, further escalating the situation.

As a result of these attacks, the IDF and Defense Ministry have evacuated 42 border communities and the city of Kiryat Shmona. The Israeli military has also conducted strikes on terror cells in southern Lebanon in response to the attacks. While the conflict between Israel and its adversaries remains limited in scope for now, the threat of further escalation looms.

FAQs:

Q: What was the reason for Israel’s strikes on Syrian military targets?

A: Israel launched the strikes in response to a rocket attack from Syria, aiming to deter future attacks and target infrastructure supporting its adversaries.

Q: How are the recent attacks related to the conflict in Gaza?

A: The attacks on Israel from Lebanon coincide with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, adding to the volatile situation in the region.

Q: Are there casualties on both sides?

A: Yes, there have been casualties on both sides, including soldiers and civilians. The exact numbers may vary, but the conflict has resulted in the loss of lives.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel