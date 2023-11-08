Israel Strikes Hezbollah Positions in Southern Lebanon in Response to Attacks

The recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah has led to a series of strikes and counterattacks in southern Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded to missile and rocket attacks by targeting Hezbollah positions and foiling terror operatives preparing for new attacks on northern Israel.

Amid ongoing skirmishes on the Lebanon border, concerns have arisen that a new front could be opened as the IDF continues its conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The IDF stated that it conducted an overnight airstrike against a site belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in response to previous rocket fire towards Israel.

While the rockets fired on a Friday afternoon were aimed at an IDF position in the Golan Heights, they inadvertently landed in Syria. In another incident, the IDF successfully intercepted a surface-to-air missile targeted at an Israeli military drone.

To prevent an imminent attack, the IDF carried out a drone strike against a terror cell in southern Lebanon preparing to launch an anti-tank guided missile near the community of Hanita. Additionally, mortars and anti-tank guided missiles were launched from Lebanon at military positions and Israeli towns on the border, triggering sirens in several areas. No injuries were reported, and the IDF responded with artillery shelling.

Throughout these confrontations, the military and Defense Ministry have been evacuating border communities and the city of Kiryat Shmona, with many residents having already relocated due to escalating attacks. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has unleashed numerous missiles, rockets, and mortars targeting Israeli military positions and towns since the Hamas onslaught in early October. The IDF has responded by striking multiple terror cells in southern Lebanon.

While the attacks have, until now, remained limited in scope, Israel has warned that Lebanon will face severe consequences if Hezbollah intensifies its assaults. Casualties on both sides have been reported, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The attacks from Lebanon coincide with Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, following the terror group’s surprise assault on October 7. The situation remains volatile, with all parties involved closely monitoring the developments.