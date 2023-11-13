New Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah Posts as Regional Tensions Rise

In a recent series of events along the Lebanese border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on Hezbollah posts. The IDF responded after an apparent drone was intercepted, shots were fired at military posts, and an explosion damaged the border security barrier. These incidents are part of ongoing skirmishes that have raised concerns about a potential second front opened by Hezbollah amidst the ongoing conflict triggered by Hamas’ invasion from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF reported minor damage to a section of the security wall on the Lebanon border, which prompted artillery fire towards Lebanon in response. Shortly after, several IDF posts along the border came under small arms fire. The IDF retaliated by shelling a Hezbollah post and targeting the source of the gunfire. In addition, rocket warning sirens sounded in Kibbutz Misgav Am, and air defenses intercepted an unidentified drone that had crossed into Israeli territory.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli military posts with small arms fire in response to the “Israeli aggression” following the explosion near the border wall. It is important to note that a reporter from Reuters was reportedly killed in the Israeli shelling. As tensions escalate, the IDF declared some areas in the town of Metula a closed military zone due to continuous riots and protests by Hezbollah and Palestinian terror group supporters along the border.

These recent events have also been accompanied by threats from both Hezbollah and Iran, warning of the potential for a wider regional conflict. Hezbollah’s deputy chief, Naim Qassem, stated that they would be fully prepared to join Hamas in the war against Israel when the time is right. Qassem made this statement at a pro-Palestinian rally in Beirut, disregarding calls for Hezbollah to stay out of the conflict. Similarly, Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, urged the United States to rein in Israel to prevent the war with Hamas from spilling over regionally.

While Iran has been a long-term supporter of Hamas, Iranian officials deny any involvement in the recent attack on Israel. However, they emphasized the importance of Lebanon’s security and warned that if Israel’s “systematic war crimes” do not stop immediately, any possibility, including an escalation, is conceivable.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, it remains crucial to closely monitor the situation for further developments and potential implications for the ongoing conflict.

