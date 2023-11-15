In a recent interview with CNN’s Zain Asher and Bianna Golodryga, IDF International Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus shed light on the distressing scenes witnessed in Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. Contrary to the tragic portrayal seen in the media, Conricus explained that these scenes are, in fact, the distressing outcomes resulting from the choices made by Hamas.

While it is essential to acknowledge the suffering of civilians in conflicts, it is equally crucial to grasp the full context behind these dire situations. The IDF spokesperson emphasized that Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization, utilizes hospitals, schools, and other civilian structures for its operations, endangering innocent lives.

In light of the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, it is important to address some frequently asked questions to provide a deeper understanding of the situation.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hamas?

Hamas refers to the Palestinian Islamist political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip. Established in 1987, Hamas is designated as a terrorist group by numerous countries.

Q: How does Hamas operate?

Hamas employs guerilla tactics and suicide bombings, deliberately targeting Israeli civilians. They have a stronghold in densely populated areas, using civilian infrastructure as cover for their operations. This strategy puts innocent Palestinians at great risk.

Q: What is the IDF’s position on the conflict?

The IDF aims to protect Israeli citizens and maintain security within the region. Its operations are conducted with the goal of minimizing harm to innocent civilians while targeting Hamas and other terror elements.

Rather than shielding Palestinians, Hamas exploits their suffering, using it as a propaganda tool to delegitimize Israel’s actions. By choosing to launch rockets from civilian areas, they deliberately provoke Israeli defensive measures that inevitably have devastating consequences.

As we reflect on the tragic scenes emerging from Gaza hospitals, it is important to consider the root causes of such distressing circumstances. While the media may present these scenes as the sole responsibility of the Israeli Defense Forces, understanding the role Hamas plays in instigating these events provides a more accurate perspective. It is crucial to unravel the complexities and recognize the difficult choices Israel faces in its efforts to protect its citizens while minimizing collateral damage.

