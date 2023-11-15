Australia Sends Additional Military Support to the Middle East Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a show of solidarity and commitment to their citizens in the Middle East, Australia has announced the deployment of two more military aircraft and a “significant number” of defense personnel. This decision comes as tensions escalate between Israel and militant group Hamas.

The Australian Defence Minister, Richard Marles, disclosed that a Boeing C-17 aircraft and an air refueler plane have been sent, increasing their total fleet to three. Although the exact number of personnel and the base locations remain undisclosed for security reasons, Marles assured that they will not be based in Israel.

The primary purpose of this deployment is to support Australian populations in the region and to be prepared for any potential escalation in the conflict. The situation is highly volatile, and the Australian government wants to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Australia has been conducting repatriation flights to bring its citizens back from Israel. Currently, efforts are underway to rescue 79 Australians trapped in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip and 51 others from the West Bank.

For the safety of Australians in Gaza, Marles advised them to seek refuge near the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. This border crossing serves as the main entry and exit point to Gaza, bypassing Israel.

As the international community closely monitors the situation, support and assistance from allies like Australia play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of their citizens. By deploying additional military resources, Australia demonstrates its commitment to protecting and supporting its people in the Middle East during these challenging times.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Australia’s deployment of military aircraft and personnel?

Australia is sending the additional military support to the Middle East to assist and ensure the safety of its citizens in the region amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

How many military aircraft and personnel have been deployed?

Australia has sent two more military aircraft and a “significant number” of defense personnel to the Middle East. However, the exact numbers and base locations have not been disclosed for security reasons.

Where will the aircraft be based?

The specific base locations for the deployed aircraft have not been disclosed due to security reasons. However, it has been confirmed that they will not be based in Israel.

What should Australians in Gaza do for their safety?

Australians in Gaza are advised to move towards the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, as it is the main entry and exit point to Gaza that does not lead to Israel.

Sources:

– [Australian Defence Department](https://www.defence.gov.au/)

– [Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade](https://www.dfat.gov.au/)