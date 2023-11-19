Questioning Reports of IDF Manipulation at Al Shifa Hospital

In a recent briefing, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari firmly denied claims made by CNN and BBC that the Israeli army had “rearranged” Hamas munitions at Al Shifa Hospital. These reports alleged that weapons discovered there had been strategically moved prior to visits from international news teams. Rear Admiral Hagari emphasized that the media was given unprecedented access to witness the situation firsthand.

The IDF spokesperson explained that certain precautionary measures had to be taken to ensure the safety of journalists. “Explosives had to be relocated, managed, and live charges removed from certain areas,” said Hagari. “Only after these measures were carried out could journalists be brought into the same room to observe the weapons. It is not safe for anyone, including international media, to enter a room filled with live explosives. Our IDF forces are trained to handle such situations, but it is not feasible for outsiders.”

The IDF further asserted that all procedures were recorded using soldiers’ cameras, ensuring transparency and reliability. Rear Admiral Hagari underscored the authenticity of the media’s observations, stating, “What you see is real and trustworthy.”

The CNN and BBC reports offered “proof” by comparing a photograph released by the IDF, depicting Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus conducting the briefing at the hospital. The contentious issue arose from the time displayed on his watch, which read 1:18 pm, whereas Fox News reporter Trey Yingst claimed it was “the middle of the night” in his report.

While the IDF maintains that Al Shifa Hospital serves as an important “operational command center” for Hamas, the BBC contradicts this assertion, labeling it as a “relatively minor facility.” John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, described Al Shifa as a “hub” for Hamas’ command and control.

In response to the investigations, the IDF clarified to American and British news networks that the time discrepancy occurred because “additional weapons deployed by the terrorists were found during the day.” The IDF vehemently denied any allegations of manipulating the media.

During their operation at Al Shifa, the IDF uncovered a functioning headquarters, weapons, and technological equipment. Notably, they discovered specialized technical devices, combat gear, and Hamas military equipment in the MRI section. The search also yielded a Hamas operational headquarters and technological resources in another ward, confirming the military exploitation of the hospital.

Rear Admiral Hagari disclosed that IDF forces even stumbled upon Hamas soldiers’ uniforms strewn across the hospital floor, suggesting an attempt to blend in with civilians. Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus reiterated during the briefing that their findings only scratched the surface of the extensive militarization of hospitals by Hamas. He also highlighted the discovery of a laptop, now under investigation, which appears to contain incriminating evidence.

While reports of IDF manipulation at Al Shifa Hospital have sparked controversy, the IDF spokesperson vehemently denies any wrongdoing. The IDF’s primary goal remains to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians, including journalists, while exposing the true nature of Hamas’ military operations in civilian facilities.