Israeli Settler Injured in Clash with Masked Individuals in West Bank

A settler was moderately injured after Israeli soldiers fired at a group of masked individuals who were allegedly throwing stones at Palestinian vehicles in the West Bank. The incident occurred near the settlement of Ma’ale Levona at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The soldiers opened fire at one of the suspects during a “suspect arrest procedure.” The suspects had been throwing stones at Palestinian vehicles on the Route 60 highway. The IDF fired when one of the masked settlers allegedly hurled another stone during the arrest.

The injured suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken to Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus in Jerusalem for treatment. The incident took place as security forces were searching for a terrorist who had shot and killed two Israelis in the West Bank town of Huwara the day before. The victims, Shay Silas Nigreker and his son Aviad Nir, were shot at close range by a terrorist wielding a handgun at a carwash in Huwara.

To prevent potential revenge attacks, the military deployed additional forces to the Huwara area. Israeli settlers had already thrown stones at Palestinian vehicles near Huwara and al-Bireh, close to Ramallah, the previous night. There were also clashes between security forces and Palestinians in the town of Beita, near Huwara.

Huwara has been a contentious area in the West Bank due to a main thoroughfare used by Israelis traveling to and from settlements. Plans for a bypass road have been delayed for years. The IDF usually has a smaller presence in Huwara on Saturdays, as most settlers in the area are observant Jews who do not drive on the Sabbath.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence over the past year and a half, with an increase in Palestinian shooting attacks, nightly arrest raids by the military, and attacks by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians. In total, 28 people have died in Palestinian terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank this year, while 173 West Bank Palestinians have been killed during the same period.