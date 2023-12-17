Tragic Incident Occurs Inside Gaza Church: Innocent Lives Lost and Church Damaged

An unfortunate incident unfolded inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza on Saturday, resulting in the tragic deaths of two women. According to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees Catholic Churches in the region, the two women, described as a mother and daughter, were walking to the Sister’s Convent when they were shot and killed by an IDF sniper. The majority of Christian families in Gaza have sought refuge within the parish due to the ongoing conflict.

In addition to the lives lost, seven others were also wounded in the attack. The patriarchate expressed its shock and dismay over the incident, highlighting that no warning or notification was given before the shooting took place. The women were shot inside the parish, an area deemed free from any belligerents, making the killings even more tragic.

Furthermore, the patriarchate reported that the convent housing 54 disabled individuals, known as the Convent of the Sisters of Mother Theresa, was also targeted by IDF tanks. As a consequence, the building’s generator, its only source of electricity, along with fuel resources, solar panels, and water tanks, were destroyed. Consequently, the convent has become uninhabitable, rendering the disabled individuals housed there further vulnerable.

In light of these distressing events, concerns were raised by Layla Moran, a UK lawmaker, whose family members had been seeking shelter within the church. She described their state as “beyond desperate and terrified” as conditions deteriorated. Moran, speaking in the UK House of Commons, detailed the dire situation faced by her family, including reports of white phosphorus and gunfire being directed into the compound. She also mentioned that the bodies of the bin collector and janitor, who had been shot, remained uncollected outside the church.

It is important to note that CNN cannot independently verify the conditions within and around the church, nor can they verify the allegation of incendiary munitions being used. Nevertheless, the incident inside the Gaza church, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and significant damage to the church’s facilities, is a tragic incident that demands attention and a thorough investigation

FAQ

1) What is the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem?

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem is an organization that oversees Catholic Churches across several regions, including Cyprus, Jordan, Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

2) What is the Convent of the Sisters of Mother Theresa?

The Convent of the Sisters of Mother Theresa is a religious institution that provides housing and care for disabled individuals.

3) What are incendiary munitions?

Incendiary munitions are weapons that are designed to start fires or cause damage through intense heat and flames.

4) What is white phosphorus?

White phosphorus is a highly reactive and flammable substance that can be used in weaponry. It can cause severe burns and is internationally regulated due to its potential for causing harm.

Sources:

CNN