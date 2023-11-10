The Israeli Government Exposes Hamas’s Brutality on October 7

The Israeli government recently showcased footage of the horrifying and brutal attack carried out by Hamas on October 7. The screening, aimed at the foreign press corps, included 43 minutes of disturbing scenes depicting murder, torture, and decapitation. The purpose was to dispel any doubts about the atrocities committed by Hamas and address the skepticism that has emerged worldwide.

The footage, collected from various sources such as security cameras, terrorists’ body cameras, victim dashboard cameras, social media accounts, and cellphone videos, presented the gruesome reality of the attack. Journalists were not permitted to record the screening, which took place on a closed military base, ensuring that the content remained within the confines of the event.

One of the videos showcased terrorists dressed in IDF uniforms, flagging down innocent civilians before ruthlessly shooting them. Dead bodies were left in the middle of the road after being plundered, adding to the harrowing scenes of violence. Another video showed first responders attempting to extinguish the remaining flames on smoldering bodies, demonstrating the sheer brutality inflicted upon innocent individuals.

The footage also revealed the disturbing nature of the attack, including instances of attempted decapitation and mutilation. The visuals depicted a terrorist repeatedly trying to sever the head of a man with farming equipment, while a woman struggled to identify a partially burned corpse as her family member, only to find the head mutilated.

Major Gen. Mickey Edelstein, who presented the briefing, acknowledged the evidence of rape but refrained from sharing further details. The alarming attacks carried out by Hamas left over 1,400 people dead, including civilians and foreign agricultural workers who also fell victim to the violence.

The Israeli military’s decision to share this footage underscores the barbarism and cruelty of Hamas, emphasizing the urgent need to confront and address the threat of fundamentalist Islamic terror. By exposing the raw and shocking reality of the October 7 attack, Israel aims to shed light on the true nature of Hamas, which bears disturbing similarities to ISIS. The indoctrination and blatant disregard for human life displayed in these videos raise important questions about the broader global fight against fundamentalist extremism and the necessity of uniting to combat this menace.