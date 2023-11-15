An Israeli Military Operation Targets Hamas at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital

In a targeted and precise operation against Hamas, Israeli forces entered Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital on Wednesday. The objective of the operation was to neutralize the Hamas presence in a specific area of the medical complex. This move is part of Israel’s escalating offensive in Gaza, which has led to calls for a ceasefire.

Reports from inside the hospital indicate that tanks, soldiers, and commandos were present in the emergency and reception buildings. The director general of the Gaza health ministry confirmed that Israeli forces had entered the western side of the hospital, causing explosions and dust to spread in the vicinity.

The Shifa hospital compound has been the center of intense fighting, leaving approximately 1,200 patients and staff trapped. Israeli authorities claim that the hospital houses a Hamas command center in underground bunkers. Israel’s military provided evacuation routes for civilians and issued a 12-hour notice to cease any military operations within the hospital. They called on Hamas militants present in the hospital to surrender.

Journalists on the ground witnessed Israeli soldiers interrogating individuals, including patients and doctors. The intention of the Israeli forces in terms of their presence at the hospital is unclear at this time. Witnesses reported tanks and soldiers entering the emergency department building.

These events have raised concerns globally regarding civilian casualties during Israel’s military offensive. The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, expressed deep distress over the loss of life in hospitals and called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

The fate of al-Shifa hospital has drawn international attention due to deteriorating conditions within the facility. Witnesses have described horrific conditions, including medical procedures without anesthesia, families lacking food and water, and decomposing bodies.

It is important to note that Hamas has consistently denied allegations of using medical facilities for military purposes. Meanwhile, Israel has provided limited evidence of an alleged command complex under al-Shifa. Hamas has accused the U.S. President, Joe Biden, of enabling the assault.

