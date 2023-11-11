The Gaza Conflict: IDF Pushes Further, Engages in Battles with Hamas Terrorists

In a significant escalation of the conflict in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that they pushed further into the northern Gaza Strip, engaging in intense battles with Hamas terrorists and killing dozens of them. Tanks and infantry, supported by the Air Force, fought throughout the night with Hamas members who had barricaded themselves in homes and attempted to attack the soldiers.

The IDF Spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, stated that additional forces have entered the Gaza Strip in the past day, as the military expands its ground operation. The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists who had barricaded themselves in buildings and attempted to attack the advancing forces. The fighting is ongoing.

The IDF has made use of its aerial power to strike against Hamas staging grounds. In one incident, ground troops directed an air strike on a Hamas staging ground, eliminating more than 20 terrorists. In another incident, a fighter jet struck an anti-tank guided missile launch position and a number of Hamas operatives near Al-Azhar University in Gaza City.

The ground forces and Air Force also targeted Hamas cells attempting to attack them during the morning hours. Combat helicopters and drones were deployed to strike these terror cells and eliminate their members. The IDF also demolished anti-tank guided missile and rocket launch positions, as well as other infrastructure belonging to Hamas.

Several high-ranking Hamas commanders have been killed by the military, including the head of the terror group’s naval forces in central Gaza, the head of Hamas’s anti-tank guided missile array in Tuffah, and a senior Hamas operative involved in weapon manufacturing.

Palestinian witnesses have reported Israeli tanks on the outskirts of Gaza City, with key roads being blocked. The IDF has not commented on troop locations but has confirmed carrying out strikes against over 600 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage sites, hideouts, and staging grounds.

As the conflict intensifies, Israel continues to urge Palestinians in the area to flee to safer areas in the south. Terror groups in the Gaza Strip have launched a fresh salvo of rockets at Israel, targeting cities across the center of the country. There have been reports of interceptions by the Iron Dome system, but no impacts or casualties have been reported.

Amid the fighting, aid is also entering Gaza through the Egyptian border. The United Nations and other humanitarian organizations are sending trucks carrying water, food, and medical supplies into the territory. Israel has committed to allowing aid trucks to enter Gaza daily, but the exact number has not been officially confirmed.

