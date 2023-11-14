Israeli Forces Suffer Casualties as Conflict Intensifies in Gaza

Israeli forces suffered significant casualties on Tuesday as they engaged in intense fighting deep inside the Gaza Strip. The toll among troops now stands at 12, with nine soldiers losing their lives in battles against the Hamas terror group. This further highlights the heavy price being paid by the army as it continues its offensive to eliminate Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have continued their attacks on Hamas targets from both the ground and air. Overnight and into Wednesday, the focus of these attacks was on Jabaliya, a Hamas stronghold on the outskirts of Gaza City. This area was subjected to relentless airstrikes.

One tragic incident saw seven soldiers from the Givati Infantry Brigade’s Tzabar Battalion killed when the Namer armored personnel carrier they were in was hit by an anti-tank guided missile fired by Hamas. Additionally, four soldiers, including one seriously, sustained injuries in the same incident. The names of the fallen soldiers have been released, and they will be deeply mourned by their families and communities.

In another devastating event, two soldiers from the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade were killed when their tank drove over an explosive device. Two more troops were seriously injured in the same incident. Separately, a soldier from Givati’s Rotem Battalion was seriously wounded in clashes with terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, 2nd Lt. Pedayah Mark, who hailed from the West Bank settlement of Otniel, was reported to have been killed in the fighting. However, the IDF has not yet officially confirmed this fatality as they generally wait for all family members to be notified. Mark had previously been injured in a 2016 West Bank shooting attack that claimed the life of his father, Rabbi Michael Mark.

The casualty toll highlights the immense danger faced by soldiers as they confront urban combat in Gaza’s densely populated streets. The area is heavily rigged with bombs and booby traps, and terrorists utilize an extensive network of tunnels to ambush or surprise Israeli troops.

In response to the loss of IDF soldiers, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed his condolences to the families and emphasized the heavy toll being paid for the progress made against Hamas. Gallant vowed that Israel is prepared for a long and complex operation.

Israeli air power has been providing crucial support to ground forces and tanks engaged in combat within the Gaza Strip. The Air Force has conducted strikes against Hamas command centers, terror cells, and numerous other targets. Since the start of the conflict, the IDF has targeted over 11,000 sites belonging to Hamas and other terror groups.

During this time of heightened fighting, a communications blackout appears to have been imposed on Gaza. Palestinian telecom providers and an internet-access advocacy group confirmed the blackout, noting that it is similar to the previous blackout that occurred when ground troops entered Gaza. Details about the ongoing conflict are now scarce, and access in and out of the Strip has been severely limited.

As the situation unfolds, both Israeli and international communities continue to closely monitor the events in Gaza, hoping for a resolution that will bring an end to the ongoing violence.