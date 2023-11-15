A New Phase in the Ongoing Struggle: IDF Launches Operations in Gaza

In a strategic move, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a series of targeted strikes in Gaza, utilizing military intelligence and the Shin Bet. As a result, a high-ranking commander of the Hamas rocket force was eliminated, along with several other terrorists. Additionally, launch pads used for firing rockets at Israeli communities were destroyed, inflicting significant damage on the terrorist organization.

The IDF continues to face escalating attacks from Hamas, with rockets being fired at central Israel, including Tel Aviv and the Sharon plains. However, the Iron Dome missile defense system successfully intercepted incoming rockets over Tel Aviv, preventing potential destruction and loss of life.

One rocket managed to hit a building in Petach Tikva, causing a fire. Fire and Rescue services promptly responded to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the threats faced by Israeli communities on a daily basis.

Amidst ongoing hostilities, Benny Gantz, the leader of the National Unity party, emphasized Israel’s commitment to fulfilling its moral duty by bringing back the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Gantz expressed confidence in utilizing every available means to achieve this objective. He further acknowledged the unprecedented challenge that Israel currently faces and stressed the need for measured decisions to effectively plan and execute future operations.

The battle against Gazan terror is a multifaceted one, encompassing not only military interventions but also defensive, diplomatic, and social strategies that will span several years. The IDF remains committed to restoring security for Israeli communities and ensuring the long-term stability of the region.

In a recently released recording, a resident of Gaza informed an IDF officer about Hamas’ deliberate efforts to prevent civilians from moving to safer areas in the south of the Strip. The IDF reported that numerous calls have been made, urging Gazans to relocate as a protective measure.

With regards to casualties, the IDF has identified 224 hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Tragically, 309 members of the military have lost their lives, and the Israel police have so far identified 808 Israeli citizens slain in the Hamas attack.

Meanwhile, EU leaders are planning to propose the establishment of “humanitarian corridors and pauses” to facilitate the urgent delivery of aid to Gaza. This initiative aims to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region and ensure the unhindered access of aid to those in need.

The IDF conducted its largest incursion into Gaza since the start of the conflict, targeting Hamas military targets in the northern part of the Strip. This operation serves as preparation for the next stages of combat, including a potential large-scale invasion to neutralize the threat posed by Hamas.

Japan has urged Israel to temporarily halt its assault on Gaza, allowing for the much-needed provision of humanitarian assistance. The request was made during a meeting between Japan’s Foreign Minister and Israel’s ambassador to Japan.

Displaying unwavering support for Israel, the U.S. Congress passed a resolution with an overwhelming majority, reaffirming the country’s commitment to its ally. The resolution called for an immediate cessation of attacks by Hamas and the release of all hostages. This strong statement demonstrates the enduring bond between Israel and the United States.

Through satellite images, the devastating impact of the Israeli bombing campaign in northern Gaza becomes evident. This sustained bombardment is a response to the initial murderous attack by Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,400 Israelis and the kidnapping of over 200 hostages.

At the United Nations, a U.S.-drafted Security Council resolution that sought temporary ceasefires to allow the delivery of essential supplies to Palestinian civilians was vetoed by Russia and China. The United Arab Emirates also voted against the resolution, while ten members voted in favor, and two abstained.