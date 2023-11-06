Saudi Arabia Seeks US Approval for Nuclear Program in Exchange for Normalizing Relations with Israel

The path towards a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel has taken an unexpected turn. Reports suggest that Saudi Arabia has requested the United States’ approval to develop a civilian nuclear program as part of the conditions for normalizing relations with Israel. Furthermore, they are believed to be seeking access to advanced American defense technology.

The White House National Security Council has confirmed that a “basic framework” for the deal has been reached. However, they emphasize that the arrangement is complex and will require compromise from all parties involved. This development comes after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman stated in an interview that his country is getting closer to normalizing ties with Israel, while highlighting the importance of resolving the Palestinian issue. He also proclaimed that Saudi Arabia would need to acquire a nuclear weapon if Iran pursued nuclear capabilities.

As discussions progress, tangible changes in the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia have already been observed. Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi is scheduled to lead an Israeli delegation to the Universal Postal Union’s 2023 Extraordinary Congress in Saudi Arabia, making him the second minister to publicly visit the kingdom. This follows Tourism Minister Haim Katz’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia for a United Nations conference. In addition, an Israeli delegation attended the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting in Saudi Arabia in September.

The potential Saudi nuclear program, alongside access to advanced defense technology, is now a point of consideration for the Israel Defense Forces. They are studying the various ramifications of a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, including potential partnerships, cooperation opportunities, and risks to Israel’s security. The findings will be presented to Chief of Staff Herzi Levi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with the aim of informing the cabinet’s decision-making process. The military’s examination of Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program possibilities will encompass different scenarios the country could pursue.

The road to normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel is complex and multifaceted. While negotiations are ongoing, the exploration of the potential Saudi nuclear program adds a new dimension to the discussions, requiring careful consideration and evaluation of the long-term implications for all parties involved.