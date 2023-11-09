Medical Professionals Volunteer in Israeli Hospitals Amidst Conflict

In a remarkable display of solidarity and support, medical professionals from across the United States have volunteered to provide much-needed assistance in Israeli hospitals amidst the ongoing conflict. Assistant Prof. Betzalel Reich, a leading emergency medicine specialist, was inspired by the news reports and decided to take action. Instead of registering a year in advance for a vacation or time abroad, as is customary in the US, Reich rallied a group of five physicians to accompany him to Israel.

With the help of the Israeli Health Ministry’s website, Reich and his colleagues filled out the necessary forms and now find themselves treating patients at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Shamir Medical Center at Tzrifin. The physicians generously offered their services, with their Minnesota hospital colleagues readily stepping in to cover their shifts.

The group, which has since grown to about 50 members, consists of both Jews and non-Jews, all with personal connections to Israel. While there are language and logistical challenges for foreign doctors who do not speak or read Hebrew, the American physicians are receiving assistance to navigate the different labels and computer systems.

For Reich and his colleagues, this volunteer mission is an opportunity to give back and support the Israeli healthcare system during a time of intense need. They are working hand in hand with a group of 300 US physicians who share the same desire to assist.

In addition to their medical expertise, the volunteers also bring with them a sense of unity and camaraderie. Many have never been to Israel before, but their willingness to leave their families and workplaces at a moment’s notice reflects the deep commitment and compassion within the medical community.

The volunteers are not oblivious to the dangers and challenges they may face while working in Israel. The recent Red Alert sirens reminded them of the stark reality of the conflict. However, they express trust in Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and remain undeterred in their mission to provide care and support.

As the conflict persists, medical professionals like Prof. Betzalel Reich and his team serve as a shining example of humanity and solidarity in the face of adversity. Their selflessness and dedication remind us of the power of individuals coming together to make a difference, even in the most challenging of circumstances.