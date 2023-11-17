New IDF Operation Targets Hamas Operatives and Weapons in the West Bank and Gaza

In a recent operation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully targeted Hamas operatives and confiscated weaponry in both the West Bank and Gaza. The joint operation, conducted by the IDF, Israel’s Border Police, and the Shin Bet security service, has led to the arrest of 21 wanted Palestinians, six of whom were identified as Hamas operatives.

The IDF, with the help of intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security service, mapped the houses of three Hamas members who opened fire at Israeli security forces, resulting in the death of one soldier and the injury of five others. In the Jenin refugee camp, clashes between the IDF and Hamas members led to the confiscation of firearms and the death of five Hamas operatives.

Since the beginning of the war, over 1,750 wanted Palestinians have been arrested in the West Bank, with a significant number of them being affiliated with Hamas. This operation shows the IDF’s commitment to maintaining security and countering the threat posed by Hamas.

The IDF also conducted a separate operation in the northern Gaza Strip, targeting the outpost of Hamas’ northern command. The operation, based on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security service, led to the discovery and destruction of heavy artillery, drones, and other weapons. These actions demonstrate Israel’s determination to prevent Hamas from obtaining and utilizing dangerous weaponry.

Amidst these military operations, there is international attention on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Germany. Erdogan’s controversial statements regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict have sparked outrage, with him describing Hamas as a “liberation organization” and condemning Israeli military action as a war crime. However, it is important to note that Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States. The visit is expected to be met with demonstrations due to the conflicting views on the conflict.

In a separate development, the IDF has confirmed the retrieval of the body of 19-year-old soldier Noa Marciano, who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Despite the tragic outcome, the successful operation demonstrates Israel’s determination to protect its citizens and bring an end to the terrorist activities carried out by Hamas.

