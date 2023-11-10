Israel’s Intense Fight Against Hamas in Gaza Strip

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has escalated into intense and chaotic fighting. Ground forces and tanks clashed with Hamas terror cells in northern Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties on the Hamas side. The IDF released a video and first-hand account from the commander of the battalion, Lt. Col. Greenberg, giving insights into the dramatic gun battle.

During the ambush, Hamas terrorists emerged from tunnels and launched an attack with anti-tank missiles, mortars, and drones. They aimed to enter the armored personnel carriers and take control of them. However, the Israeli forces were well-prepared and managed to repel the attack, killing several Hamas operatives in the process.

Through radio recordings, Lt. Col. Greenberg can be heard requesting suppressing fire to push back the terrorists. The IDF also released a short clip showcasing troops inside an APC approaching the site of the fighting and opening fire.

The battles have continued as IDF forces deepen their offensive in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel’s objective is to destroy Hamas’s military and governance capabilities and eliminate the entire terror group. Their operations target all areas where Hamas operates while minimizing civilian casualties.

Another IDF officer, Cpt. “Nun,” described the overnight fighting as an “excellent battle.” He mentioned encountering an ambush and battling dozens of terrorists, resulting in minimal injuries to Israeli forces and numerous terrorists dead. The Israeli forces are now preparing for the next battle until victory.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi announced that troops are operating inside Gaza City and surrounding it from multiple directions. The ground offensive in the densely populated urban area requires professional combat and courage.

While the conflict comes at a painful and difficult price, with 19 soldiers killed so far, the IDF remains determined to achieve victory. The spirit of Israeli society and the justice of their cause push the soldiers forward in their fight against a cruel enemy.

This recent escalation in the conflict followed the October 7 massacres, where terrorists from Gaza infiltrated the border, resulting in the deaths of civilians and the seizure of hostages.