Israeli Military Uncovers Photo of Hamas Commander with US Dollars While on the Run in Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has recently released a photo of Hamas’s enigmatic military leader, Mohammed Deif, which was found among the 70 million digital files discovered in Gaza. The image shows him leisurely checking the time, holding a cup and a wad of US dollars. Deif, known as “The Guest” due to his frequent movement within Gaza to evade Israeli detection, is believed to be hiding within the intricate network of underground tunnels operated by the terrorist group.

Although the IDF did not provide specific details about the photo’s origin, it demonstrates Deif’s presence in an outdoor setting, seated beside an unidentified individual who appears to be counting a stash of US currency. Remarkably, Deif’s right eye seems to be missing, likely a consequence of the multiple assassination attempts made on his life throughout his nearly three-decade-long tenure on Israel’s most-wanted list.

Deif’s ability to survive numerous assassination attempts, resulting in impaired vision and mobility, is astounding. He has been attributed to orchestrating the murderous rampage of Hamas on October 7. Reports from Israeli media indicate that IDF troops found video footage showing Deif walking unassisted, albeit with a slight limp, suggesting he may have used a wheelchair while navigating Hamas’s network of tunnels due to his injuries.

Born in Khan Younis, Gaza, in 1965, Deif has often been referred to as the “Cat with nine lives” due to his remarkable ability to evade death. He also answers to the names Mohammed Diab and Mohammed al-Masri. The scarcity of photographs of the Hamas commander adds to his enigmatic aura. Recently, Israeli media published an image, allegedly captured in 2018 at a social event, which had also been discovered by the Israeli military in Gaza.

As the hunt for Deif continues, the discovery of this photo sheds light on the lengths he goes to dodge capture while highlighting the financial aspect of his operation, symbolized by the wad of US dollars. The motivation behind Deif’s possession of US currency is a subject of intrigue, sparking questions about his network and support system.