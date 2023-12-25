The Dark Reality: Unveiling a Sinister Tunnels Network in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has exposed a chilling glimpse into the underground world of Hamas with the release of a haunting video. Deep beneath schools and hospitals in the city of Jabalia, located north of the Gaza strip, lies a labyrinthian network of tunnels that served as Hamas’ northern headquarters.

The tunnel, described as a colossal structure by the IDF, became the location where five hostages were tragically found dead. Abducted by terrorists on October 7, the victims were identified as WO Ziv Dado, SGT Ron Sherman, CPL Nik Beizer, Eden Zacharia, and Elia Toledano. Their memory shall forever be a blessing.

In the newly released footage, IDF soldiers are seen standing in the ominous darkness near the tunnel’s entrance. The soldiers can be seen engaging in a solemn prayer, paying their respects to the lives that were lost.

Eylon Levy, spokesperson for Israel’s armed forces, shed light on the significance of this discovery. He revealed that the tunnel served as Hamas’ northern underground headquarters in Gaza, where the terrorists carried out their clandestine activities. Strategically built beneath the city of Jabalia, the tunnel extended over 32 feet deep, weaving its way beneath schools and even a hospital.

Levy emphasized that the IDF undertook an extensive operation to dismantle this underground fortress of Hamas. Once the hostages’ bodies were recovered, the subterranean headquarters was promptly dismantled. This marked a significant blow to Hamas, as the IDF continued its mission to neutralize the terror group’s senior commanders and target their strategic capabilities.

The discovered tunnel not only served as a hideout and transit route for Hamas but also as a hub for weapon storage and manufacturing. In a shocking revelation, it was discovered that the tunnel linked to the residence of Ahmad Andur, the Commander of Hamas’ Northern Brigade. The underground network’s presence beneath a school and a hospital further exposed the callousness of Hamas’ operations.

This tragic event claimed the lives of young individuals who had their futures stolen from them. Toledano, a 28-year-old, was abducted from the Nova music festival, while 27-year-old Zacharia shared a similar fate. Dado, a logistics supervisor in Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, was taken as a hostage during his service. Beizer, from Be’er Sheva, suffered the same fate while serving in Gaza. The 19-year-old Sherman, hailing from Lehavim, was taken hostage while serving as an NCO in the Gaza CLA.

As this dark chapter closes, the IDF remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens. This powerful revelation sheds a light on the lurking dangers beneath the surface and serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against terrorism.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hamas?

Hamas is an Islamic fundamentalist group and a political party that operates in the region of Palestine. It is considered a terrorist organization by many countries, including the United States and the European Union. Hamas aims to establish an Islamic state in historic Palestine, encompassing Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

How did the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) uncover the tunnel?

The IDF conducted a centralized intelligence effort to locate and recover the bodies of the five hostages who were abducted by Hamas terrorists. Through their diligent work, the IDF successfully identified the underground headquarters and performed an extensive operation to dismantle it.

Were there any casualties during the operation?

No, there were no reported casualties among IDF soldiers during the operation to uncover and dismantle the Hamas tunnel. The focus of the operation was to recover the bodies of the abducted hostages and neutralize the threat posed by the underground headquarters.

What steps will the IDF take after dismantling the headquarters?

Following the dismantling of the underground headquarters, the IDF will continue to target and neutralize Hamas’ senior commanders and strategic capabilities. This proactive approach aims to ensure the safety and security of Israeli citizens, further disrupting the terrorist organization’s operations.

(Source: Hindustan Times)