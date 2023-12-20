The IDF Denies Allegations of Killing Women at Gaza Church, Emphasizes Targeting Hamas Spotters

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has dismissed claims made by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem regarding the deaths of two Christian women at Gaza’s only Catholic Church. The accusations stated that an IDF sniper intentionally killed the women, but the IDF denies these allegations.

According to the IDF’s initial review of the incident, Hamas terrorists launched a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) at IDF troops from the vicinity of the church. In response, the IDF identified three individuals, believed to be Hamas spotters, who were directing attacks towards the troops. The IDF fired towards these spotters, confirming hits.

The IDF emphasizes that its operations are directed against the Hamas terrorist organization and not civilians, regardless of their religious affiliation. The IDF takes significant measures to prevent harm to civilians in the Gaza Strip, including in sensitive sites like churches.

It is crucial to note that the IDF’s actions were in response to the threat posed by Hamas. The terrorist organization has a history of using civilians and religious sites as human shields for their activities. In contrast, the IDF’s efforts are focused on protecting civilians and targeting those responsible for endangering innocent lives.

These developments highlight the complex and challenging nature of the conflict in the region. The IDF’s actions aim to ensure the safety and security of Israeli civilians, while also navigating the delicate balance between protecting innocent lives and combating terrorist threats.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What were the allegations against the IDF?

A: The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem accused the IDF of deliberately killing two Christian women at Gaza’s only Catholic Church.

Q: What was the IDF’s response to these allegations?

A: The IDF conducted an initial review and concluded that its troops were targeting Hamas spotters in the vicinity of the church. The IDF denies intentionally killing the women.

Q: How does the IDF justify its actions?

A: The IDF asserts that its operations are focused on combating the Hamas terrorist organization and not civilians. It takes significant measures to mitigate harm to civilians, including in sensitive sites like churches.

Q: Why does the IDF mention Hamas using human shields?

A: The IDF believes that Hamas exploits civilians and religious sites to shield its own terrorist activities, which poses significant challenges in maintaining the safety of innocent lives.

Q: What is the overall objective of the IDF?

A: The IDF aims to protect Israeli civilians from terrorist threats while also balancing the need to prevent harm to innocent Palestinians.