Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Hamas Leader’s Suspected Hideout as Ceasefire Ends

The recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has come to an end, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ordered the evacuation of civilians from Khan Yunis, a city where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is believed to be hiding. The IDF warned that Khan Yunis has become a dangerous combat zone. This move comes after Hamas failed to provide an adequate list of hostages for release, violating the terms of the ceasefire agreement. As a result, hostilities have resumed between the two sides.

Shortly before the ceasefire was set to end, a rocket was fired from Gaza towards southern Israel. Clashes intensified in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, with reports of Israeli airstrikes throughout Gaza. The clashes then spread to other areas in northern and central Gaza as Israeli airstrikes persisted. The aftermath of these attacks has resulted in the death of at least 32 Palestinians and many more injured.

Concerned for the safety of civilians in Khan Yunis, the IDF dropped leaflets urging residents to evacuate to shelter areas in Rafah. The IDF reiterated that remaining in Khan Yunis would be perilous due to the ongoing combat. It was previously reported that Sinwar and the commander of Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, were hiding in Khan Yunis.

Efforts to extend the ceasefire were made overnight, with mediators attempting to reach an agreement on further releases of hostages and prisoners. However, these efforts proved to be unsuccessful. As a result, the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit stated that Hamas violated the agreement by firing towards Israeli territory. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office condemned Hamas for not following through on their commitment to release all kidnapped women and launching rockets at Israeli citizens. It emphasized that the Israeli government remains committed to achieving its goals, which include the release of hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and the security of Israeli residents.

In response to the escalating situation, the Home Front Command reinstated restrictions in southern and northern Israel. In communities near the Gaza border, gatherings in open areas were limited, and schools will not operate. Similarly, restrictions were imposed on areas near the Lebanese and Syrian borders. The IDF also closed several major highways due to the resumed fighting.

Hamas, in its response to the end of the ceasefire, blamed the United States for giving Israel the “green light” to continue the war. The group stressed the Palestinian people’s right to defend themselves and reiterated their aspirations for freedom, independence, and the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with international laws.

