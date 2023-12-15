New Article: Hezbollah Rockets Pose Dual Threat to Israeli and Lebanese Civilians

Hezbollah, the Lebanese terror proxy of Iran, continues to pose a significant threat to both Israeli and Lebanese civilians as it persistently launches rockets towards Israel. Recently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed a startling fact – one in every five Hezbollah rockets fired at Israel actually lands inside Lebanon itself.

The IDF spokesperson’s unit disclosed that out of a barrage of rockets fired by Hezbollah in the past week, eight rockets fell inside Lebanese territory rather than reaching their intended targets in Israel. An infographic released by the IDF illustrates the impact points of these failed rocket launches, which are clustered near the northern border of Israel, originating from deeper within Lebanon.

This revelation highlights the dangerous consequences of Hezbollah’s actions, as it not only endangers Israeli civilians but also puts Lebanese population at risk. Rockets fired by Hezbollah aim to inflict harm and kill, indiscriminately threatening the lives of both Israeli and Lebanese civilians.

The IDF strongly condemns Hezbollah’s continuous activities, including the operation of drones and missile launches, as they violate the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution calls for a cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and emphasizes the need to maintain peace and stability in the region.

“Hezbollah puts both Israeli and Lebanese civilians in harm’s way,” stated the IDF through one of their posts on X (formerly Twitter), reiterating their commitment to defending Israel’s northern border against any threats.

Hezbollah’s repeated rocket attacks towards Israel date back to the beginning of the war. On a recent occasion, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for launching a volley of rockets targeting the northern Israeli community of Rosh Hanikra. Furthermore, four additional rockets landed in open areas near the city of Kiryat Shmona, while projectiles were reportedly fired at Nir’s Cliff in northern Israel.

In parallel, there have been reports of diplomatic efforts by Israel to resolve the escalating tensions along the northern Israeli border with Hezbollah. These efforts aim to move Hezbollah away from the border area and find a peaceful resolution to avoid further violence.

The persistent threat posed by Hezbollah’s rocket attacks highlights the critical need to prioritize the safety and well-being of both Israeli and Lebanese civilians. Both countries face the risk of indiscriminate violence that undermines peace and stability in the region.

FAQ

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a Lebanese militant group and political party founded in the 1980s. It is backed by Iran and has been designated as a terrorist organization by many countries, including the United States and several European nations.

What is the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701?

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 was adopted in 2006 to end the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel during the Second Lebanon War. It calls for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, and the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces to the border region, among other measures.

