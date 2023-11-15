The Israeli Defense Forces Eliminate High-Ranking Hamas Commander and Blame Iran for Supporting Terror Activities

Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of airstrikes in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting Hamas command centers and other strategic assets in the Gaza Strip. During the operation, a senior commander of the Palestinian terror group, Taysir Mubasher, was killed. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, stated that Iran had played a direct role in supporting Hamas ahead of the recent hostilities.

According to Hagari, Iran provided training, weapons, financial assistance, and technological support to Hamas leading up to the conflict. The IDF claims that this aid from Iran has continued, with intelligence sharing and incitement against the State of Israel. The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security agency jointly released a statement confirming the killing of Taysir Mubasher. He was known for his involvement in various terrorist attacks and held key positions in Hamas’s military wing.

The IDF intensified its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, hitting numerous targets, including Hamas tunnels, weapons storage facilities, command centers, and sites used for launching mortars and anti-tank missiles. The strikes also targeted Hamas’s emergency operational apparatus, which played a role in preventing residents from evacuating northern Gaza to the south.

The terror group Hamas claimed that around 80 people were killed and hundreds wounded in the Israeli airstrikes. However, the exact number of casualties is difficult to verify, as Hamas does not distinguish between civilians and terrorists. Hamas has been launching thousands of rockets towards Israeli cities, although the pace has somewhat decreased recently. Israeli communities near the Gaza border have largely been evacuated to ensure the safety of civilians.

In addition to the airstrikes, the IDF reported that Navy forces thwarted an infiltration attempt by Hamas terrorists from Gaza via the sea. They confirmed the killing of at least two Hamas divers, with earlier reports suggesting a higher number.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military carried out an overnight airstrike in Jenin, a city in the West Bank, targeting Palestinian gunmen who were shooting at Israeli soldiers and throwing explosives. This operation resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency.

The IDF’s actions highlight their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Israeli civilians. They continue to take targeted measures against Hamas and its operatives, while exposing Iran’s role in supporting terrorist activities. As the conflict persists, both sides remain in a state of heightened tensions, and the international community seeks avenues for de-escalation.