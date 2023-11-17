Israel Strikes Gaza in Preparation for Ground Offensive Against Hamas

In a strategic move to ensure the safety of IDF forces during an anticipated ground offensive, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has intensified its airstrikes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. This campaign aims to dismantle Hamas’ control over the territory and eliminate key figures within the terror group.

Among the targets hit in the recent airstrikes were high-rise buildings allegedly used as sniper positions and anti-tank missile sites. Additionally, multi-story buildings, tunnel shafts, weapons storage facilities, command centers, and mosques serving as war rooms for Hamas were also struck.

The IDF has revealed that one of the senior Hamas commanders killed in the airstrikes was Mohammed Qatmash, the deputy commander of Hamas’s rocket division responsible for directing rocket fire on Israel. Qatmash played a significant role in planning and executing the organization’s fire plans against Israel in previous rounds of conflict.

To ensure a successful ground offensive, the IDF has stated its intention to continue and escalate its attacks in the Gaza Strip. IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari emphasized the importance of reducing threats to their forces in preparation for the next phase of the war. The military is committed to proceeding with the ground offensive under the optimal conditions as determined by the political leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the purpose of the IDF airstrikes in Gaza?

A: The IDF is conducting airstrikes to prepare for a ground offensive against Hamas and weaken the terror group’s hold on the territory.

Q: Who was Mohammed Qatmash?

A: Mohammed Qatmash was the deputy commander of Hamas’s rocket division, responsible for directing rocket fire on Israel.

Q: What targets were struck in the recent airstrikes?

A: The targets included high-rise buildings allegedly used as sniper positions and anti-tank missile sites, as well as multi-story buildings, tunnel shafts, weapons storage facilities, command centers, and mosques used as war rooms by Hamas.

Q: Will the IDF continue its airstrikes in Gaza?

A: Yes, the IDF has announced its intention to increase its attacks in the Gaza Strip to ensure the safety of its forces during the upcoming ground offensive.

Q: What is the IDF’s strategy for the ground offensive?

A: The IDF aims to proceed with the ground offensive under optimal conditions, as determined by the political leadership, to effectively dismantle Hamas’ control and eliminate key figures within the terror group.

Sources:

– IDF Official Twitter Account: [URL]

– The Times of Israel: [URL]